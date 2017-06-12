Donate games to Boys and Girls Club-Marble Falls, win a drone

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

MARBLE FALLS — Want a drone? Stefanie Suggs, co-owner of the Drone Store and More, has a deal for you.

You simply need to donate new or gently used children’s games and toys at the store, 1510 U.S. 281 South, to receive a ticket for a chance to win a drone. Three winners will be picked. The drive ends Saturday, June 17.

The donations will help stock the game room at the Boys and Girls Club of the Highland Lakes-Marble Falls unit, 1701 Broadway St.

“It’s nice to be able to give back,” Suggs said with a smile. “Pubic schools don’t have a lot of funding, and kids don’t get to play with a lot of stuff.”

A conversation with Victoria Rucker, director of the Marble Falls unit, prompted Suggs to start a game room supplies drive to benefit the club.

The facility is in need of board games, checkers and chess sets, cards, dominoes, pool sticks, legos, art supplies, water balloons, water guns, footballs, basketballs, soccer balls, ping-pong balls, jump ropes, and just about any item children might want to play with.

Suggs and Bill Drake, executive director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Highland Lakes, said they families will think of the facility when they’re getting rid of unwanted games and toys.

“I know there’s a lot of kids with a lot of closets,” Suggs said. “We have gotten a lot of people to donate.”

Ruckers approached Suggs originally to ask her to bring some drones to the club so the kids could learn about them. It was during those conversations that Ruckers told Suggs about the club’s needs.

“Victoria has all these plans, and she’s such an energetic person,” Suggs said. “She has all these things she wants to do. She wants to do so much.”

Drake said the drive will allow the facility to use its funds on other needed items.

“That helps us to stretch our money,” he said. “We need anything the kids can do while they’re here during their free time.”

