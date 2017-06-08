Fire agencies to train in Marble Falls building set for demolition

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

MARBLE FALLS — To assess equipment needs and enhance training, three firefighting agencies will tear down the walls of a structure set to be demolished on U.S. 281 to clear the way for new business.

The former boat dealership Tropical Marine, 2009 U.S. 281, is expected to be the site of a Panda Express, city officials confirmed.

As a result, the property owner has given Marble Falls Fire Rescue, the Marble Falls Area Volunteer Fire Department, and Horseshoe Bay Fire Rescue permission to use the building as a training ground.

“We’re going to be breaking through some walls, cutting some holes in the roof,” Marble Falls Fire Chief Russell Sander said. “It’s (tactics) we’re expected to use on the fire ground, so this gives us an opportunity to practice those skills that we don’t use very often.”

As economic progress clears the way for new businesses in Marble Falls, the fire agencies have found a way to utilize those circumstance to improve their abilities.

Earlier this year, the three agencies trained at the site of the former Edgar Funeral Home, 2105 U.S. 281, which was eventually demolished and now serves as the site of a Chick-fil-A.

“The first time we were doing a different operation. We were doing firefighter rescues,” Sander said. “We were able to test the policies that all our departments had written together.”

Fire officials hope to use this next opportunity to get back to basics.

“This is going to give a chance to refresh the skills we learned in fire school very long ago,” Sander said. “As far as equipment … this gives us an opportunity to use that equipment in a more controlled environment instead of at an emergency scene.”

Training is scheduled to begin June 9 and is expected to be completed by June 16.

connie@thepicayune.com