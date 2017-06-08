Burnet and Marble Falls football players in FCA bowl game June 9

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

GEORGETOWN — Four Burnet County high school football players will represent the area June 9 at the Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ All-Star Unity Bowl.

To participate, athletes had to have graduated from high school in 2017 and been nominated by their head coach.

The players include former Burnet High School quarterback Koby Edwards and receiver Drew Kiser and former Marble Falls High School running back Dalton Mayberry and linebacker Heath Dooley.

Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. Friday at Birkelbach Field at the Georgetown Independent School District Athletic Complex, 2275 N. Austin Ave. in Georgetown.

Admission is $10 with proceeds going to the Williamson County FCA.

“We’d like for people to come and see the game,” said Steve Vittorini, the Greater Austin FCA director.

The two Burnet athletes and Dooley are playing on the Blue Team, whose defensive backs coach is Burnet High School coach Kurt Jones. Lance Moffet of Fredericksburg High School is the Blue Team’s head coach.

Mayberry is on the Gold Team, whose head coach is Rob Davies of Georgetown East View.

The players and coaches put in practices and workouts June 6-8 in preparation for the game.

It hasn’t all been work on the gridiron. Players have gathered for Bible studies and volunteered their time with younger students. Former Burnet resident and University of Texas receiver Jaxon Shipley spoke to the players during a devotional.

Jones said coaches met many of their players in January, when the staffs made their drafts, but it wasn’t until the first practice June 6 that they got together as complete teams.

“I can tell the next few days are going to be impactful and special,” Jones said June 6. “I think everybody is competing, everybody wants to go out and play well and win. It’s an opportunity for godly coaches to be around godly young men, to encourage them and be together.”

“This is one last shot to influence young men before they go on to the next phase of their lives,” Vittorini said. “It’s all part of what we do.”

The Greater Austin FCA pulls from 14 counties in Central Texas. Go to fcaaustin.org for more information about the fellowship and the bowl game.

