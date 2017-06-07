Show your area’s ‘Community Pride’ through Marble Falls award

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

MARBLE FALLS — Think you live in the best Marble Falls neighborhood? Are you constantly getting compliments on the look of your suburb? Do your family and friends wish they lived in your precinct?

The city of Marble Falls wants to recognize your neighborhood through its second annual Community Pride Award. Last year’s winner was Ridgemont Village, located in the Gateway community.

This year, officials are taking nominations for both residential and commercial areas. The winners will be announced at a future Marble Falls City Council meeting, where they will receive a Community Pride Award sign.

“Basically, we’re trying to get the community to take pride in caring about the region,” said Monique Breaux, administrative assistant for the parks and recreation and public works departments. She also sits on the city’s committee that oversees the award. “It’s growing, it’s beautiful, and people love to come here. We want to give them a lasting memory of lake country life.”

The Community Pride Award is in conjunction with keep Marble Falls Beautiful and the city’s Community Engagement Initiative. Currently, Marble Falls is listed as a Certified Scenic City through the Scenic City Certification Program, which is administered by Scenic Houston.

“They encourage municipalities to implement high-quality scenic standards for roadways and public spaces,” Breaux said. “When you come to Marble Falls, you want to be able to remember how cool the streets are or how beautiful the scenery is. It’s post-card perfect.”

Go to marblefallstx.gov and click on “Community News” to apply.

