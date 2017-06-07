Llano County Jail bookings for the period of May 30-June 5, 2017

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of May 30-June 5, 2017, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

David Allen Brobeck, 25, was arrested May 31 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) for assault causing bodily injury. He was released the following day after posting a $2,000 bond.

Diana Laura Carcamo, 22, was arrested May 30 by LCSO for failure to stop at a designated point, driving while license is invalid, and violation of a promise to appear. She was released the same day after paying a fine.

Trina Louise Carter, 46, was arrested June 1 by LCSO for failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Donald Lee Frisbee, 54, was arrested June 1 by LCSO for driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day after posting a $2,000 bond.

Jennifer Kreitzer, 42, was arrested June 1 by LCSO for failure to identify-giving false/fictitious information. She was released the following day after posting a $2,000 bond.

Craigory James Martin, 29, was arrested June 4 by LCSO for possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Kalley Jo Odom, 35, was arrested June 3 by LCSO for possession of a controlled substance, abandoning/endangering a child-criminal negligence, and failure to prove rabies vaccination. No bond or release information was available.

Tommy Dean Perkins, 33, was arrested June 1 by the Horseshoe Bay Police Department (HBPD) for failure to appear, motion to adjudicate-possession of a controlled substance, and driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day to the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

Lee Ann Porter, 42, was arrested June 4 by LCSO for forgery of a financial instrument-elderly. She was released the same day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Chad Michael Simons, 34, was arrested June 4 by LCSO for driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after posting a $2,000 bond.

Daniel Keith Smith, 26, was arrested June 4 by LCSO for expired registration and failure to appear/bail jumping. No bond or release information was available.

Jeremy Alan Smith, 39, was arrested May 30 by LCSO for motion to revoke probation-aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. No bond or release information was available.

Lara Smith, 39, was arrested June 1 by LCSO for public intoxication. She was released the following day to see a judge.

Justin Curtis Tisdel, 36, was arrested May 31 by LCSO for hunting deer by illegal means, speeding, failure to appear, and violation of a promise to appear. he was released the following day after paying a fine.

Michael Allen Whitaker, 30, was arrested June 2 by LCSO for public intoxication. No bond or release information was available.

Anthony Moreno Witcher, 29, was arrested June 3 by LCSO for possession of a controlled substance, abandoning/endangering a child-criminal negligence, and motion to revoke probation-obstruction/retaliation. No bond or release information was available.