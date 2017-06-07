Burnet County Jail bookings for the period of May 31-June 6, 2017

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of May 31-June 6, 2017 according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Robert Ty Anderson, 27, of Spicewood was arrested May 31 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) for burglary of a habitation. No bond or release information was available.

Amber Engebretson, 23, of Kingsland was arrested May 31 by BCSO for failure to appear-motion to adjudicate-possession of marijuana and failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Efrain Flores-Martinez, 49, was arrested May 31 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on an immigration hold. He was released the following day to ICE.

James Joseph Isaiah Pratt, 23, of Lometa was arrested May 31 by BCSO for an indictment-tampering with/fabricating physical evidence. No bond or release information was available.

Guadalupe Ramirez-Lugo, 40, was arrested May 31 by ICE on an immigration hold. She was released the following day to ICE.

Julio Valdez-Perez, 55, was arrested May 31 by ICE on an immigration hold. He was released the following day to ICE.

Guillermo Salazar Villanueva, 31, of New Braunfels was arrested May 31 by BCSO for evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. No bond or release information was available.

Christopher Ronald Bagley, 28, of Copperas Cove was arrested June 1 by the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) for motion to revoke-burglary of a habitation. No bond or release information was available.

Richard Owen Burns, 20, of Bertram was arrested June 1 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD) for possession of marijuana. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Shaun Michael Dilworth, 26, of Burnet was arrested June 1 by BPD for assault causing bodily injury-family violence. He was released the following day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Barry Reed Kelley, 59, of Marble Falls was arrested June 1 by BCSO for displaying expired license plates/registration. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Joseph Alden McCoy, 22, of Lampasas was arrested June 1 by LPSO for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond or release information was available.

Steve Wayne Moreno, 24, was arrested June 1 by LPSO for evading arrest/detention, failure to appear-evading arrest/detention, and theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Donnely Frank Richey, 31, of Lampasas was arrested June 1 by LPSO for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of a dangerous drug, capias pro fine-no driver’s license, capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility, and capias pro fine-failure to comply with requirement on striking an unattended vehicle, and on an indictment-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Derek Vyse, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested June 1 by MFPD for violation of a protective order-bias/prejudice. No bond or release information was available.

Christopher Lee Calvert, 45, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 2 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD) for public intoxication. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

James Ray Davis Jr., 41, of Marble Falls was arrested June 2 by BCSO for burglary of a building. No bond or release information was available.

Angel Dominguez-Sanchez, 26, was arrested June 2 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released June 5 to ICE.

Stefan Edward Escandon, 27, of Marble Falls was arrested June 2 by MFPD for possession of marijuana. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Sabastian Xevier Gonzales, 18, of Lampasas was arrested June 2 by LPSO for credit/debit card abuse, theft of a firearm, burglary of a habitation, bond revocation-possession of drug paraphernalia, and bond revocation-possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

John Derrick Hood, 22, of Buchanan Dam was arrested June 2 by LPSO for a commitment-burglary of a habitation. No bond or release information was available.

Valerie Renee Kordes, 35, of Holland, Texas, was arrested June 2 by BPD for possession of a controlled substance. He was released the following day after posting a $7,500 bond.

Bryan Alexander Muyuk-Gonzalez, 25, of Kingsland was arrested June 2 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released June 5 to ICE.

Tommy Dean Perkins, 33, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested June 2 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) for SRA-attempt to commit possession of a controlled substance, driving while license is invalid, and failure to appear-criminal trespass. No bond or release information was available.

Taylor Reid Ramirez, 35, of Wimberley was arrested June 2 by BCSO for burglary of a habitation and false statement-property/credit. No bond or release information was available.

Carlos Francisco Reyes, 23, of Pflugerville was arrested June 2 by MFPD for possession of marijuana. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Wesley Scot Stone, 24, of Kempner was arrested June 2 by LPSO for a parole violation and injury to a child/elderly/disabled person. No bond or release information was available.

Roy Steven Whisenhut, 52, of Killeen was arrested June 2 by LPSO for prohibited sexual conduct-cousin and indecency with a child-sexual contact. No bond or release information was available.

Edward Hershall Alman III, 37, of Burnet was arrested June 3 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) for a parole violation. No bond or release information was available.

Jade Elizabeth Chisum, 36, of Marble Falls was arrested June 3 by BCSO for possession of marijuana and driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Keithon Dewayne Manus, 34, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 3 by GSPD for assault of a family/household member and possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Alberto Medina, 56, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested June 3 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD) for public intoxication. He was released June 5 after posting a $500 bond.

Jose Montalvo-Acevedo, 27, was arrested June 3 by ICE on an immigration detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Justin Dale Parks, 20, of Bertram was arrested June 4 by DPS for possession of marijuana. He was released the same day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Jamie Lynn Cates, 25, of Burnet was arrested June 4 by DPS for no driver’s license. She was released the same day after posting a $500 bond.

Jade Elizabeth Chisum, 36, of Marble Falls was arrested June 4 by BPD for capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility, capias pro fine-expired registration, and driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Thomas Christopher Cleary, 38, of Austin was arrested June 4 by the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) for motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated. He was released June 6 after posting a $25,000 bond.

Gilberto Flores-Ortiz, 38, was arrested June 4 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Jose Manuel Garcia, 26, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 4 by BCSO for failure to appear-possession of marijuana. He was released the same day after posting bond.

Gary Randall Holland, 39, of Burnet was arrested June 4 by BPD for assault causing bodily injury. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Sean Michael McCracken, 38, of Killeen was arrested June 4 by BCSO for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Ali Katherine Wheeler, 30, of Marble Falls was arrested June 4 by MFPD for public intoxication. She was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Sarah Maria Aust, 34, was arrested June 5 by BPD for failure to identify-giving false/fictitious information. No bond or release information was available.

Dardy Elvis Campos, 34, of Burnet was arrested June 5 by BCSO for violation of bond/protective order. No bond or release information was available.

Andrea Lorraine Lyon, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested June 5 by BCSO for public intoxication. No bond or release information was available.

Maria Martin, 25, was arrested June 5 by BPD for burglary of a vehicle. No bond or release information was available.

Jeffrey Bernal Mata, 52, of Burnet was arrested June 5 by BCSO for obstruction/retaliation. No bond or release information was available.

Sean Michael McCracken, 38, of Killeen was arrested June 5 by an outside agency for possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Shawn Michael Nead, 21, was arrested June 5 by BPD for possession of marijuana. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Randall Lee Worrell, 43, of Burnet was arrested June 5 by BPD for credit/debit card abuse-elderly. No bond or release information was available.

Dardy Elvis Campos, 34, of Burnet was arrested June 6 by BCSO for bond revocation-assault causing bodily injury. He was released the same day after posting a $20,000 bond.

David Jacob Evans, 22, of Marble Falls was arrested June 6 by MFPD for a parole violation. No bond or release information was available.

Benjamin Edward Kufel, 27, of Austin was arrested June 6 by GSPD for possession of marijuana, displaying fictitious license plate, and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond or release information was available.

Sean Michael McCracken, 38, of Killeen was arrested June 6 by BCSO for burglary of a habitation. No bond or release information was available.

Darrel Lee Tippie, 57, of Burnet was arrested June 6 by BPD for possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.