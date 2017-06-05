Two injured in rollover collision on U.S. 281, Second in Marble Falls

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALLS — Emergency crews treated two people with “non-critical” injuries after a two-vehicle collision June 5 at the intersection of U.S. 281 and Second Street.

According to a Marble Falls Police Department report, the collision happened between an SUV and a passenger vehicle about 12:30 p.m. at the intersection adjacent to the Marble Falls/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce Visitors Center.

“Witnesses said one car ran a red light and T-boned the other,” the report stated.

One person was transported to the emergency room at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center-Marble Falls.

At least one more patient was treated at the scene by the EMS crew, according to the report.

