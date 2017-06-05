Horseshoe Bay mourns employee killed in work-related incident

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

HORSESHOE BAY — Co-workers and staff associated with Horseshoe Bay city employee Steve Hawley, who died recently, are undergoing grief counseling to help deal with the loss, officials say.

“We helped the family, and now we’re helping the employees,” Horseshoe Bay City Manager Stan Farmer said.

One of the grief counseling sessions was conducted June 5 to assist in the healing process following the work-related incident, which took the life of Hawley, the water plant operations supervisor.

On Memorial Day, May 29, Hawley was on a crew repairing part of the water plant when the incident occurred.

“It was routine maintenance. He was part of a dive team diving at a water intake in Lake LBJ,” Farmer said. “He came up, was in distress, and went back down.”

Emergency personnel attempted to resuscitate Hawley; however, he was eventually transported to an Austin hospital.

Hawley was pronounced dead on May 31.

He had worked for the city for about six years.

connie@thepicayune.com