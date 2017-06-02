Llano AD and head football coach Craig Slaughter resigns

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

LLANO — Craig Slaughter resigned as the head football coach and athletic director at Llano High School on June 2 to become the defensive coordinator at Wall High School.

“I’ve been a head coach for 16 years, and I’m going to take a step back,” he said. “You make decisions for your future and for your family. It’s very much a family decision. There wasn’t an incident that happened. I’m at peace with it.”

Coaching at Wall, just southeast of San Angelo, will be a reunion of sorts, Slaughter said. His wife is a graduate of that high school. At Winters High School, he played high school football with current Wall head coach Houston Guy, who will be in his first year there.

Slaughter spent five years at Llano. The Yellow Jackets accumulated a record of 18-36 with three playoff appearances and one bi-district title, but that’s not what he’ll remember about his time there.

“A lot of great kids and a lot of great people,” he said. “I’m proud of the way the kids worked and competed. I’m proud of our kids. They came with an attitude of working every day.”

Slaughter said he believes it’s simply the right time to make a change.

“I really wanted to make sure I was going to be extremely comfortable in doing it,” he said.

Part of why Slaughter was hired by Wall as a defensive coordinator is because of experience as an offensive coordinator. He believes switching to the other side of the ball will be good a good fit, and he’s happy to do so.

His coaching staff all have contracts, he said, and haven’t announced they’re leaving.

“I think they’ll be coaching in Llano next year,” he said. “I think their plans are to be here.”

Slaughter said an athletics director and head coach with new ideas might be just what the program needs.

“I think it’s time for somebody else,” he said. “We had a wonderful experience. I appreciate all the support we had. We wish them the best going forward.”

Llano opens the season against Smithville at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at Llano Stadium, 400 Texas 71 East.

