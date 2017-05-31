Lane change on Mission Hill and more signal growth in Marble Falls

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

MARBLE FALLS — Knowing which lane to use for right turns or whether to yield or stop at residential intersections just got a little trickier for longtime motorists driving Marble Falls streets.

The city has ushered in a number of changes to control traffic across the community, including the most recent one at the intersection of Mission Hill Drive and U.S. 281 adjacent to the U.S. Post Office.

Traffic traveling straight from Mission Hill Drive across 281 flows onto Mormon Mill Road on the east side of the highway, where The Home Depot, Walgreens, and a convenience store are located.

Crews recently re-assigned the turn lanes on Mission Hill in an effort to alleviate traffic congestion at the intersection. The right-hand lane at the light is now for right turns only, while the left-hand lane is for vehicles going straight onto Mormon Mill or turning left onto 281. Previously, the right-hand lane was for traffic going straight or turning right, and the left-hand lane was for left turns only.

“It’s safety, primarily, and efficiency and somewhat ties to convenience,” Assistant City Manager Caleb Kraenzel said.

The change coincides with the city’s comprehensive plan — updated in 2016 — to consider growth, expansion, and impending increased traffic.

At the 281/Mission Hill/Mormon Mill intersection, city officials conducted a traffic count and assessment survey to justify changes.

Also, officials saw the need to accommodate recent development, including projects such as the Homestead at Mormon Mill, a 64-unit apartment complex under construction and expected to take its first tenants in July.

“Traffic is difficult for any city because it’s typically something cities react to,” Kraenzel said. “We try to be proactive when you have development.

“You don’t know what the traffic patterns are going to be until it’s open or in operation,” he added.

Since January, crews have re-assigned various traffic-control devices across the city, some of which were generated from resident requests and formulated into recommendations by the city’s traffic control committee.

The following is a list of other changes that have taken effect since January:

• Stop signs were installed to replace yield signs in the Pecan Valley subdivision at Live Oak, Mulberry, Ash, Cedar, Barrier Lane, McDonald, Hackberry, Trinity, and Pecan Circle.

• Stop signs were installed to replace yield signs at Fifth Street and Avenue J.

• “No Parking” signs were installed on Gateway North at Starbucks Coffee.

• One-way-only traffic was abolished in the 200 block of Avenue H. Two-way traffic is now allowed; however, it is right-turn-only onto U.S. 281 going southbound.

