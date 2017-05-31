Burnet County Jail bookings for the period of May 24-29, 2017

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of May 24-29, 2017 according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Kenneth Ray Atkison, 56, of Burnet was arrested May 24 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) for a commitment-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

David Allen Bartel, 45, of Buchanan Dam was arrested May 24 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) for capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid, capias pro fine-speeding, capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility. He was released May 26 after paying a fine.

Deirdre Nicole Bernal, 31, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 24 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD) for SRA-possession of a controlled substance. She was released May 26 after posting bond.

Elizabeth Diaz, 37, of Kingsland was arrested May 24 by LCSO for bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Fabiola Luna-Morales, 37, of Cedar Park was arrested May 24 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Ray James McCallister, 37, of Austin was arrested May 24 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD) on a U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) detainer. He was released the same day to an outside agency.

Paul Quinton Neely, 37, of Lampasas was arrested May 24 by BCSO for theft of property. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Jose Angel Ortiz-Lopez, 49, of Burnet was arrested May 24 by BCSO for motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated and SRA-aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. No bond or release information was available.

Raymond Renteria Jr., 52, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested May 24 by the Horseshoe Bay Police Department (HBPD) for possession of marijuana. He was released the same day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Christopher Louis Vega, 39, of Burnet was arrested May 24 by BCSO for bond revocation-assault on a family member. He was released May 28 after posting a $125,000 bond.

Jeffrey Mata Bernal, 52, of Burnet was arrested May 25 by BCSO for an indictment-bail jumping/failure to appear. He was released the following day after posting bond.

Cristian Todd Brackenridge, 24, of Marble Falls was arrested May 25 by GSPD for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. He was released the following day after posting an $11,500 bond.

Amber Lee Dowell, 34, of Marble Falls was arrested May 25 by BCSO for a judgment-fraudulently obtaining a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

David Jacob Evans, 22, of Marble Falls was arrested May 25 by GSPD for possession of a controlled substance. He was released the following day after posting a $10,000 bond.

Andrew Franklin Glimp, 30, of Burnet was arrested May 25 by BCSO for bond revocation-unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. No bond or release information was available.

Juan Carlos Sanchez, 23, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 25 by GSPD for motion to revoke-sex offender’s duty to register. No bond or release information was available.

Stephen Adam Skolaut, 18, of New Braunfels was arrested May 25 by BCSO for sexual abuse of a child. No bond or release information was available.

Craig Ashley Wadsworth, 46, of Buchanan Dam was arrested May 25 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD) for driving while intoxicated. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Charles James Cadle, 30, of Kempner was arrested May 26 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD) for driving while intoxicated. He was released May 28 after posting a $2,500 bond.

Ramon Compean, 27, of Marble Falls was arrested May 26 by BCSO for an indictment-fraud-intent to obtain a controlled substance. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Kevin Michael Diehl, 27, of Johnson City was arrested May 26 by MFPD for possession of a dangerous drug and minor in possession of an alcoholic beverage. No bond or release information was available.

Cecilia Goff Graham, 49, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 26 by BCSO for SRA-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Jesse Jared L. James, 20, of Llano was arrested May 26 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD) for possession of marijuana. He was released May 28 after posting a $1,500 bond.

Richelle Delane Keel, 33, of Brownwood was arrested May 26 by an outside agency for motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated with a child. No bond or release information was available.

Victor Espinoza Leija, 20, of Stephenville was arrested May 26 by BPD for possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Tammy Lynn Levandowski, 50, of Llano was arrested May 26 by LCSO for bond insufficient-driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Marquise Shakur Medford, 19, of Georgetown was arrested May 26 by BCSO for motion to revoke-evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, no driver’s license, and failure to maintain financial responsibility. No bond or release information was available.

Robert John Moniz, 22, of Kingsland was arrested May 26 by BCSO for driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Jeremy Alan Smith, 39, of Marble Falls was arrested May 26 by BCSO for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was released May 30 to an outside agency.

Nicanor Torres Suarez, 35, of Burnet was arrested May 26 by BCSO for bond forfeiture-driving while license is invalid. He was released May 28 after posting a $3,500 bond.

Zachary White, 38, of Farmland, Indiana, was arrested May 26 by MFPD for driving while intoxicated. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Franco Cristobal Aguilar, 33, of Buchanan Dam was arrested May 27 by GSPD for driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

Colten Lane Amidon, 20, of Marble Falls was arrested May 27 by BCSO for driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Cody Allen Cox, 28, of Austin was arrested May 27 by the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) for public intoxication. He was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

Blanca Raquel Flores, 18, of Burnet was arrested May 27 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) for possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released May 30 on personal recognizance.

John Richard Gaines, 39, of San Antonio was arrested May 27 by DPS for failure to appear-public intoxication. He was released May 30 after posting a $500 bond.

Jesus Guerrero-Jaime, 30, of San Antonio was arrested May 27 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released May 30 to ICE.

Jose Hernandez-Chacaj, 40, of Wimberley was arrested May 27 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released May 30 to ICE.

Victor Leija-Espinoza, 20, of Stephenville was arrested May 27 by ICE on an immigration detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Marcus Ray Mesa, 28, was arrested May 27 by LCSO for evading arrest/detention with a vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. No bond or release information was available.

Kelly Andrew Mitchell, 29, of San Marcos was arrested May 27 by MFPD for burglary of a habitation. He was released the following day after posting a $50,000 bond.

Victor Morales-Gonzalez, 25, of Burnet was arrested May 27 by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) for possession of a controlled substance and failure to identify-giving false/fictitious information and by ICE on an immigration detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Abigail Claire Shepherd, 18, of Boerne was arrested May 27 by DPS for absconding while on probation. She was released the following day after posting bond.

John Michael Waclawzyk, 20, of Floresville was arrested May 27 by DPS for possession of marijuana. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Selvin Chavez, 36, was arrested May 28 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released May 30 to ICE.

Andrew Franklin Glimp, 30, of Burnet was arrested May 28 by BCSO for driving while license is invalid, possession of drug paraphernalia, and displaying expired license plates. No bond or release information was available.

Raul Mireles-Lopez, 36, was arrested May 28 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released May 30 to ICE.

Joseph Louis Zachmann, 27, of Liberty Hill was arrested May 28 by DPS for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released the same day after posting a $2,000 bond.

Candace Marie Amburgey, 34, of Austin was arrested May 29 by MFPD for a terroristic threat of a family/household member. No bond or release information was available.

James Andrew Anderson, 24, of Lubbock was arrested May 29 by an outside agency for unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, possession/delivery of drug paraphernalia, stolen vehicle, and fraudulent use/possession of identifying information. No bond or release information was available.

Roy Bocanegra, 54, of Bertram was arrested May 29 by BTPD for driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Brandon Lee Fick, 23, of Cypress was arrested May 29 by LCRA for possession of marijuana. He was released the same day after posting a $500 bond.

Miguel Morales-Garcia, 25, was arrested May 29 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Jordan Alan Slay, 34, was arrested May 29 by BCSO for motion to adjudicate guilt-tampering with/fabricating physical evidence and motion to adjudicate guilt-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Samantha Deseree Trevino, 33, of Dayton was arrested May 29 by BPD for motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated with a child. No bond or release information was available.

Benjamin Scott Ward, 30, of Kingsland was arrested May 29 by LCRA for failure to appear-possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license is invalid, and failure to appear-driving while intoxicated. He was released the following day after posting a $17,000 bond.

Elizabeth Diaz, 37, of Kingsland was arrested May 30 by BCSO for surety surrender-driving while license is invalid, surety surrender-possession of a dangerous drug, and surety surrender-possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Christopher Edward Drane, 24, of Burkburnett was arrested May 30 by BCSO for violation of probation. No bond or release information was available.

Justin Blake Fowler, 28, of Burnet was arrested May 30 by BPD for failure to appear-possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Gretchen Ilene Goodlett, 35, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 30 by GSPD for public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Michael Edward Riley, 30, of Minot, North Dakota, was arrested May 30 by DPS for driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Benjamin Scott Ward, 30, of Kingsland was arrested May 30 by possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear. No bond or release information was available.