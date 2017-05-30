Highland Lakes schools hold summer sports camps

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALLS — Schools across the Highland Lakes are offering summer sports camps.

The camps are sport- and gender-specific and emphasize fundamentals and having fun.

Here is a list of camps broken down by the school:

BURNET

• Bulldog basketball camp on June 5-7 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. for kindergarten through fifth grades and 1-3:30 p.m. for sixth through ninth at The Doghouse on high school campus, 1000 The Green Mile. Cost is $50. Call head coach Roy Kiser at (512) 715-5438.

• Bulldog freshman football camp on July 31-Aug. 2 from 8-10 a.m. at school’s football practice fields, 1000 The Green Mile. Cost is $20 by July 15 or $30 first day. Call coach Lance Jones at (512) 876-3660.

• Lady Dawg volleyball camp on June 12-14 from 12:30-3 p.m. for third through ninth grades at The Doghouse on high school campus, 1000 The Green Mile. Cost is $45 by June 5 or $50 on first day. Email head coach Veronica Lee at vlee@burnetcisd.net.

FAITH ACADEMY OF MARBLE FALLS

• Flames basketball camp on June 5-9 from 9 a.m.-noon for seventh and eighth grades at The Firepit on academy campus, 3151 RR 1431 East. Cost is $40. Email junior high coach Lloyd Joubert at athletics@famf.org.

• Flames basketball camp on July 5-7 from 10 a.m.-noon for ninth through 12th grades and 12:30-2:30 p.m. for fifth through eighth grades on academy campus, 3151 RR 1431 East. Cost is $30. Contact head coach Zakk Revelle at zakkburnet@gmail.com.

• Flames football camp on June 12-15 from 9 a.m.-noon for sixth through eighth grades on academy campus, 3151 RR 1431. Cost is $30. Email coach Russ Roberts at russellrob4848@yahoo.com.

• Lady Flames basketball camp on June 19-22 and July 10-13 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. for ninth through 12th grades and 3:30-6:30 p.m. for fifth through eighth grades on academy campus, 3151 RR 1431 East. Cost is $30. Contact interim head coach Randy Denton at athletics@famf.org or junior high coach Krystal Lunsford at faithacademyflames@gmail.com.

• Lady Flames volleyball camp, July 17-21 from 8 a.m.-noon for grades nine through 12 at The Firepit on the Faith campus. Cost is $30. Contact head coach Frances Flanagan at g1ff7477@gmail.com for more information.

LLANO

• Jacket football camp on July 31-Aug. 2 from 8-9:30 a.m. for fourth through sixth grades and 10 a.m.-noon for seventh through ninth grades. Cost is $30. Contact head coach Craig Slaughter at cslaughter@llanoisd.org or (325) 248-2204.

• Lady Jacket volleyball camp on June 12-15 from 2-6 p.m. for seventh and eighth grades ($100) and 1:30-3:30 p.m. for third through sixth grades ($50). Contact head coach John Black at jblack@llanoisd.org or (325) 248-2219.

• Lady Jacket basketball camp on July 10-12 from 9 a.m.-noon for third through ninth grades. Cost is $30. Call head coach Jerry McSherry at (325) 248-2219.

MARBLE FALLS

• Marble Falls High School soccer camp on June 12-15 from 8-9:30 a.m. for second through fifth grades and 10 a.m.-noon for sixth through ninth grades at Mustang Stadium, 2101 Mustang Drive. Cost is $50. Contact head coach Rick Hoover at rhoover@mfisd.txed.net.

• Mustang baseball camp on June 7-9 from 9-11 a.m. for second through ninth grades at Scearce Field on high school campus, 2101 Mustang Drive. Cost is $60. Contact head coach Tim Hulon at thulon@mfisd.txed.net.

• Mustang tennis camp on June 5-7 from 8:30-10:30 a.m. for second through ninth grades at Charlie and Nancy Herrington Tennis Center on high school campus, 2101 Mustang Drive. Cost is $50. Contact head coach Jeff Savage at jsavage@mfisd.txed.net.

• Lady Mustang softball camp on June 20-22 from 9 a.m.-noon for third through seventh grades and 6-9 p.m. for eighth through 12th grades at Scearce Softball Field on high school campus, 2101 Mustang Drive. Cost is $60. Contact head coach Tim Richter at trichter@mfisd.txed.net.

• Lady Mustang volleyball camp on June 26-28 from 9 a.m.-noon for ninth through 12th grades at Max Copeland Gym on high school campus, 2101 Mustang Drive. Cost is $75. Taught by Lubbock Coronado head coach Casey Trout. Contact Marble Falls High School head coach Jessica Withrow at jwithrow@mfisd.txed.net.

