S.E. Miller, 89, of Clovis, New Mexico, died May 18, 2017

S.E. Miller, 89, of Clovis, New Mexico, died Thursday, May 18, 2017, at his home. A service is 1 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at Fellowship Baptist Church in Marble Falls, Texas, with Dr. Jamie Greening officiating. Cremation has taken place.

S.E. was born Nov. 8, 1927, in Fort Worth to Samuel Elmo Miller and Lora Bell Copeland Miller. He married Ruth Sherrell on May 9, 1947, in Fort Worth.

S.E. retired as an electronic tech for the Federal Aviation Administration. He was a former deacon for the Baptist churches in Hawkins, Texas, and Fellowship Baptist Church in Marble Falls.

S.E. and Ruth loved to travel.

Survivors include his wife, Ruth Miller; son Gary Miller and wife Bonnie of Clovis; daughters-in-law, Sally Miller of Houston and Christine Miller of Temple; sisters-in-law, Pat Miller of Fort Worth and Lela Sherrell of Danville, Arkansas; brother-in-law, Sam Turner of Midway, Arkansas; five grandchildren, Lisa Rhodes and husband Matthew, Steven Miller, Ben Miller and wife Faye, Cris Miller, and Sherry Hietpas and husband Andrew; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Lora Miller; sons Larry Eugene Miller and Terry Paul Miller; brother, Odell Miller; sisters, Yvonne Bowman and Dora Moore; and brother-in-law Bill Moore.

Arrangements by Muffley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1828, Clovis, New Mexico, (575) 762-4435. Go to muffleyfuneralhome.com to offer condolences.