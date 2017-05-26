Robert Scott Sutton, 29, of Llano died May 25, 2017

Robert Scott Sutton passed away Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Llano, Texas, at the age of 29. He was born Dec. 27, 1987, in Woodbridge, Virginia, to Kevin Sutton and Pamela Isaac.

Robert enjoyed woodworking, but most of all he loved his daughter, Cayleigh.

He is survived by his parents, Kevin Sutton and LaDonna White of Llano and Aubrey and Pam Isaac of Lindale; daughter, Cayleigh Nicole Simmons of Denton; brother, Chris Bridges of Steelville, Missouri; stepbrother, William Isaac of Fayetteville, Arkansas; stepsisters, Megan Hand of Llano and Keisha Reed of Fayetteville, Arkansas; grandparents, Steve and Mary Walton of Granbury, Gloria Lee of Gibson, and Monte and Barbara Sutton of Taylor; great-grandparents Frances Laverne Leshikar Ashmore of Llano; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A memorial service is 2 p.m. May 30 at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300, with the Rev. Danny Meegan officiating.