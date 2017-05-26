PEC’s John Hewa resigns as CEO, returning to Virginia

EDITOR DANIEL CLIFTON
JOHNSON CITY — The Pedernales Electric Cooperative board of directors and Chief Executive Officer John Hewa officially parted ways May 25.
The board called an emergency meeting for 1 p.m. May 25 at the PEC headquarters in Johnson City. Hewa was not present at the meeting.
After the meeting, the PEC board and Hewa issued a “joint statement” posted on the cooperative’s website stating, “PEC’s Board of Directors and John D. Hewa jointly announced today that Mr. Hewa is resigning as PEC’s chief executive officer.”
According to the statement, Hewa is returning to Virginia to “pursue new career opportunities.”
Before joining PEC in July 2013 as the cooperative’s CEO, Hewa served as vice president of research, engineering, and technical services for the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, which is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.
PEC is the largest electric distributing cooperative in the nation with more than 280,000 active accounts, about 700 employees, and a coverage area of 8,100 square miles.
“I’m proud of PEC’s accomplishments in the four years that I served the cooperative,” Hewa said in the statement. “PEC is a remarkable organization with exceptionally talented employees. I wish the best for PEC in meeting its current challenges and the fast growth ahead for the Texas Hill Country.”
He added that he had shared “concerns and hopes for PEC” with board president Emily Pataki and the rest of the board “and, I’m confident that Board President Emily Pataki and the board will address each matter appropriately.”
“We wish John Hewa and his family the very best in his bright future and thank him for his service to the cooperative,” Pataki said in the statement.
During the meeting, the board assigned the CEO duties to current Chief Financial Officer Tracy Golden “until such a time as an interim chief executive officer is selected,” according to the statement.
I am very sad that John Hewa is no longer leading the Pedernales Electric Cooperative. His leadership is excellent. The majority of the board now seems to be willing to allow the racist comments of board member James Oakley stand. And, they are ignoring the retribution against staff.
They have shown no understanding of the role of members in a cooperative. Board president, Emily Pataki, now running for reelection, was instrumental in taking the vote away from the majority of members. Now, instead of the right of every member to vote for every board position, members will only be allowed to vote once every 3 years, and then for only one of 7 board positions.She has referred to this as “good governance”. This was done after the board voted to ignore two votes by the membership in favor of at large voting for board members. She should be defeated for reelection. James Oakley shuold resign.
Oakley should resign. His arrogance and ignorance illustrate terrible leadership. He’s an embarrassment.