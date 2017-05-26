Defense shines in Marble Falls football’s Black and White game

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

MARBLE FALLS — Defense set the tone early and often during the Marble Falls High School football team’s Black and White game May 23 to end spring practices.

It was fitting the defense was dressed in its home black uniforms since it won 48-35. Dominant defenses were called the Black Shirts because of their ability to rule the game.

Few examples symbolized that more than the three turnovers on downs inside the defense’s own 5-yard line.

The defense also recorded interceptions by linebacker Latham Nakhleh, junior linebacker Gabe Torres, and senior defensive back Rudy Guevara.

“I’m super proud of our defense,” head coach Matt Green said. “They came out tonight and played hard. They played fast. They flew to the ball.”

Coaches used a scoring system that results in points awarded after every drive. While the only way the offense could get points was by scoring touchdowns, the defense earned points by getting turnovers and three-and-outs and forcing punts.

Green noted that if the offense had hit a couple of big plays, especially in the first half, the outcome might have been different.

The opening drive yielded no points though the offense got to the 2-yard line. The offense didn’t score until its fourth possession when junior quarterback Andrew Stripling hit receiver Bryce Murphy for a 15-yard score to take a 7-6 advantage, its only lead of the contest.

Meanwhile, the defense took away favorite receiving targets or sent pressure to keep the offense from finding its rhythm. The defense built a 36-7 lead by intermission with the first half ending on the Nakhleh interception.

The offense got going in the second half on the second drive when running back Gabe Barker scored on a 1-yard run.

On the next series, Stripling found senior receiver Michael Wilcox on a 7-yard score to trim the deficit to 37-21.

Torres got his interception the next drive, but Barker answered with another 1-yard touchdown for the offense to make the score 47-28.

Junior quarterback Dillon Mayberry hit sophomore receiver Brenden Sapp for an 11-yard touchdown, but the game ended when the defense blitzed on the final play of the game to ensure the offense couldn’t score from the 2-yard line.

“I think we had a very good night,” senior defensive end Daniel Sparks said. “Our defensive line has really come together. I believe a lot about our defensive line is trusting each other. I have to trust the other defensive end is doing his job.”

Sparks praised defensive ends Sam May and Josh Whitecotton for making big plays in key moments.

Green also complimented May.

“He’s a kid who caught our eye,” he said. “Every time I thought, ‘Why are we having a problem blocking?’ Sam was in the middle of it. Our whole staff was seeing it on the offensive side.

Junior linebacker Steve Rodriguez was relentless in making open field tackles and big hits, Green said, and Guevara and junior defensive back Nick Veloz were solid in their performances. Sparks was rarely contained.

“When that happens in the middle of a game, that speaks volumes,” the coach said.

Offensively, Green was pleased with the play of juniors Brock Linder, Cooper Wilson, Mayberry, and Barker.

The coach noted the offense “struggled to continue to run the ball,” though he wanted to watch film before he talked about the play of the offensive line.

Stripling completed 23-of-45 passes for 227 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. Mayberry was 16-of-32 for 247 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

Wilcox caught six passes for 115 yards and a touchdown, while Wilson had 17 carries for 78 yards.

Quarterbacks hit 11 different receivers, and six others recorded carries.

The season opens against Bastrop Cedar Creek at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at The Pasture, 159 Lower Red Rock Road in Bastrop.

