Splash pad event to gather input on Cottonwood Shores parks

COTTONWOOD SHORES — With summer creeping up, Cottonwood Shores parks committee members are looking for input on how to improve the city’s parks. They’re hoping hot dogs and a splash pad will entice people out Saturday, May 27, for fun as well as to share their suggestions.

“We’re trying to get input into our parks and what people think they need,” said Majorie Phipps, a member of the parks committee. “We have five parks all together, if you count the boat ramp, and we want to know what kind of things and improvements people want.”

On Saturday, the city is turning on the water at the Community Park Splash Pad, located adjacent to the former Cottonwood Shores Library at 4111 Cottonwood Drive. The city is opening the splash pad from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Monday for Memorial Day weekend.

From noon-1 p.m. Saturday, parks committee members will be handing out free hot dogs to residents.

Phipps said members of the committee will be on hand to gather ideas from residents regarding the city’s parks.

“Parks are important for kids, especially,” Phipps said. “They love parks, and it gives them something to do.

“We’re working on the parks one at a time, but we need people’s ideas for what they want to see,” she added.

The city is already getting new equipment for Community Park.

Phipps said parks committee members will be at the splash pad throughout the day to hear from residents.

The Community Park Splash Pad will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. with special days for Independence Day (July 1-4) and Labor Day (Sept. 2-4).

Call Cottonwood Shores city offices at (830) 693-3830 for more information.

