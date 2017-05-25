Seminar to help civilians stay safe in mass casualty situations

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

BURNET — Knowing what to do to be an active participant in your own rescue is the focus of a free seminar Wednesday, May 31.

“Civilian Response to an Active Shooter/Mass Casualty Incidents” is 1-4 p.m. at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office, 607 N. Vandeveer in Burnet. Advanced registration is required as only 100 seats remain for those who are young adults through retirees. Sign up by going to the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The seminar will be taught by members of the Texas Law Shield.

“They do a lot of free training for law enforcement,” said Capt. Chris Jett of the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office. “We’re taking advantage of it. It’s good to offer it to the public and folks who frequent government buildings. We want people not to be victims. They’ll have the knowledge to help themselves.”

The course is for residents who go to restaurants, hospitals, theaters, churches, convenience stores, and other locations that could be targeted by domestic and international terrorists.

“There are things that will happen before law enforcement can get there,” Jett said. “There are things (civilians) can do to keep themselves and others safe.”

The seminar will teach how to discern between denial, deliberation, and decisive action and tactics that are essential to personal safety, including the run, hide, and fight protocol.

In addition, students will learn the mindset of those wanting to harm or kill multiple victims and will look at historical examples and how those incidents led to law changes in the United States.

Jett said individuals need to be aware of how quickly things change, and knowledge is a crucial part of one’s protection.

The sheriff’s office has invited members of the school districts, local government, and law enforcement to attend. So with the remaining seats available, residents are invited to participate, Jett said.

“It’s not hands-on. It is a lecture-type atmosphere with question-and-answer sessions and those types of things,” he said. “We want to help people be aware of their surroundings to know what to look for out of the ordinary.”

The captain said the first couple of minutes in an active shooter situation are important for one’s personal safety as law enforcement is on its way to the scene. Individuals with the knowledge of how to assess the scene know how to protect themselves, which is the focus of this seminar, he added.

“That may be finding a place to hide or taking on a bad guy like what happened during 9-11,” he said. “We prefer (civilians) don’t get to that point. We want people to be aware of what’s around them.”

Though Burnet County’s incidents are typically not to the extent found in big cities, Jett said the data that will be shared can be used when people travel to other parts of the state or country.

“Bad guys have cars,” he said. “They don’t have a rhyme or reason, so it’s always helpful to be aware. We don’t want people to worry. You have an idea of what to do.”

On Facebook, search for “Burnet County Sheriff’s Office” for more information on the seminar.

