Police: Llano man shot and killed in attempted burglary of pizza eatery

FROM STAFF REPORTS

LLANO — Investigators are sifting through clues after one of two suspects was shot and killed during an attempted burglary, according to the Llano Police Department.

According to a police report, the incident happened at 12:50 a.m. May 25 at Stonewall’s Pizza, Wings & Things, 109 W. Main on the Llano County Courthouse square.

“Upon arrival, officers found a suspect identified as Robert Sutton … who was down due to (a) single gunshot wound,” the report stated. “Sutton was transported to Baylor Scott and White Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.”

The 29-year-old was from Llano.

Authorities said they took a second suspect, Jonathan Tuma, 19, of Tow into custody and charged him with burglary.

Police have not released the identification of the shooter and are declining to release additional details about the case.

The Texas Rangers and Llano County Sheriff’s Office are assisting with the investigation.

editor@thepicayune.com