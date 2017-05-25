Police: Llano man shot and killed in attempted burglary of pizza eatery

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The Llano Police Department says 29-year-old Robert Sutton (left) of Llano was shot and killed during the attempted burglary of Stonewall’s Pizza, Wings & Things in Llano. A second suspect, Jonathan Tuma, 19, of Tow, was arrested and charged with burglary. Courtesy photos

LLANO — Investigators are sifting through clues after one of two suspects was shot and killed during an attempted burglary, according to the Llano Police Department.

According to a police report, the incident happened at 12:50 a.m. May 25 at Stonewall’s Pizza, Wings & Things, 109 W. Main on the Llano County Courthouse square.

“Upon arrival, officers found a suspect identified as Robert Sutton … who was down due to (a) single gunshot wound,” the report stated. “Sutton was transported to Baylor Scott and White Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.”

The 29-year-old was from Llano.

Authorities said they took a second suspect, Jonathan Tuma, 19, of Tow into custody and charged him with burglary.

Police have not released the identification of the shooter and are declining to release additional details about the case.

The Texas Rangers and Llano County Sheriff’s Office are assisting with the investigation.

4 Responses to “Police: Llano man shot and killed in attempted burglary of pizza eatery”

  1. Linda Brainard says:
    May 25, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    Some people who feel the world owes them a living without working for it are despicable and hard it is hard to understand. They knew consequences were inevitable!!!!! Horrible things seem to be in high gear these days.

  2. Marlene says:
    May 25, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    Sad for all involved. Families will hurt because of the decisions they made. Shooter will suffer for defending his own. JUST AWFUL ALL AROUND!

  3. Justice is served says:
    May 25, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    A career criminal is dead and Tuma’s charges will be upgraded since the death occurred during this crime, he will go away for a long time. Don’t do the crime…..

  4. Mary Katherine O'Rear Tippitt says:
    May 26, 2017 at 5:01 am

    Doesnt supprise me tgat crime in Llano is getting worse. The people there are too. Praying for families of all involved.

