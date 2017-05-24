Terry Duane Stout, 62, of Buchanan Dam died May 12, 2017

Terry Duane Stout, 62, of Buchanan Dam, Texas, passed away May 12, 2017. He was born to Billy Ray Berg and Phyllis O’Kief on April 4, 1955, in Pawnee, Oklahoma.

Terry was a very compassionate, kind-hearted person who loved people, his animals, and Cher. He was a 1973 graduate of Sharyland (Rattler) High School in Mission, Texas, where he was one of the first male cheerleaders in school history. He enjoyed attending sporting events and cheering on his nieces and nephews, which was a spectacular sight.

Terry was also an avid collector of Cher memorabilia and enjoyed antique collecting.

He is survived by his longtime companion of 30 years and husband, Rick Wecker of Buchanan Dam; mother, Phyllis Key of Mission; brothers, Robert Stout and wife Diana of Raymondville and Jeff Stout of Shamrock; sister, Cheryl Smith and husband Ronnie of Mission; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematorium, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland.