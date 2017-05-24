Llano County Jail bookings for the period of May 16-22, 2017

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of May 16-22, 2017, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Curtis Leroy Adams, 56, was arrested May 17 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) for public intoxication. He was released the following day with credit for time served.

Lani Lynn Cooper, 38, was arrested May 16 by LCSO for violation of a promise to appear and driving without being secured by a safety belt. She was released May 19 with credit for time served.

Monte Sid Davis, 17, was arrested May 19 by LCSO for possession of a dangerous drug and possession of marijuana. He was released the following day after posting a $4,000 bond.

Jennifer Mischelle Duvall, 36, was arrested May 18 by LCSO for a parole violation. No bond or release information was available.

Travous Trevon Etienne, 20, was arrested May 19 by LCSO for possession of a dangerous drug and possession of marijuana. He was released the following day after posting a $4,000 bond.

Autumn Marie Fiorello, 36, was arrested May 17 by LCSO for violation of a promise to appear and displaying/obtaining the wrong license plate. She was released May 19 with credit for time served.

Luis Armand Flores, 21, was arrested May 21 by LCSO for public intoxication. No bond or release information was available.

Christopher Elgin Fry, 42, was arrested May 19 by the Llano Police Department (LPD) for driving while license is invalid, speeding, and violation of a promise to appear. He was released the following day after paying a fine.

Emmanuel B. Garcia, 28, was arrested May 21 by LCSO for unauthorized use of a vehicle. No bond or release information was available.

Donna McGinnis Grayson, 61, was arrested May 17 by LCSO for driving while intoxicated-open alcohol container. She was released the following day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Dana Beowolf Joerns, 47, was arrested May 17 by LCSO for failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear-unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear-fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, expired registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility, driving while license is invalid, failure to display driver’s license, operating an unregistered vehicle, and failure to appear. No bond or release information was available.

Marcus Galvin Limon Jr., 65, was arrested May 16 by LCSO for motion to revoke probation-driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Jerald Lee Lindt Jr., 37, was arrested May 18 by LCSO for assault causing bodily injury-family violence, interfering with an emergency request for assistance, and capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility. He was released the following day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Danilo Manolo Mateo-Gomez, 28, was arrested May 21 by LCSO for driving while intoxicated, no valid driver’s license, and immigration removal. No bond or release information was available.

Anthony Mendez Jr., 35, was arrested May 18 by LCSO for surety withdrawal-assault causing bodily injury-family, theft of service, and failure to appear. He was released the following day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Marcus Ray Mesa, 18, was arrested May 18 by LCSO for evading arrest/detention with a vehicle/watercraft, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, and unauthorized use of a vehicle. No bond or release information was available.

Fernando Crisanto Miranda, 34, was arrested May 21 by LCSO for driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Zachery Lee Norman, 29, was arrested May 19 by LCSO for a probation violation-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Jason Klay Obier, 44, was arrested May 21 by LCSO for public intoxication. He was released the same day to see a judge.

Jacy Christine Overstreet, 25, was arrested May 17 by LCSO for possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication. She was released the same day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Joel James Reynolds, 29, was arrested May 21 by LCSO for driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Billy Joe Roush, 68, was arrested May 16 by LCSO for aggravated sexual assault of a child. No bond or release information was available.

Michael Allen Whitaker, 30, was arrested May 16 by LCSO for evading arrest/detention and public intoxication. No bond or release information was available.

Markel Jamal Zeigler, 20, was arrested May 19 by LCSO for possession of a dangerous drug, possession of marijuana, and failure to identify as a fugitive. He was released May 21 after posting an $8,500 bond.