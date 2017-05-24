Burnet County Jail bookings for the period of May 17-23, 2017

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of May 17-23, 2017 according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Lupe Refugia Beltran, 46, of Marble Falls was arrested May 17 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) for failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance and driving while license is invalid. She was released the following day after posting a $10,500 bond.

Elijah Ben Chaney, 39, of Marble Falls was arrested May 17 by BCSO for motion to revoke-attempting to take a weapon from an officer and SRA-possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Andrea Lorraine Lyon, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested May 17 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD) for public intoxication. She was released May 23 on personal recognizance.

Ebodio Martinez-Rubio, 29, was arrested May 17 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Brianna Marshea Moses, 31, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 17 by BCSO for an indictment-evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. No bond or release information was available.

Joshua Todd Smith, 44, of Kempner was arrested May 17 by BCSO for possession of a controlled substance. He was released May 19 after posting a $3,000 bond.

Candy Vidal Wall, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested May 17 by MFPD for theft of property. She was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Robert Le Williams, 25, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested May 17 by BCSO for failure to appear-driving while license is invalid and driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Christopher David Bowden, 36, of Burnet was arrested May 18 by BCSO for bond revocation-driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Zachary Lee Heuss, 32, of Burnet was arrested May 18 by BCSO for assault causing bodily injury and motion to revoke-assault causing bodily injury. No bond or release information was available.

Steven Lee Longoria, 22, of Burnet was arrested May 18 by BCSO on an order-holding bond insufficient. No bond or release information was available.

Carlos Loredo, 26, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 18 by BCSO for SRA-possession of a controlled substance. He was released the same day after posting a $60,000 bond.

Cynthia Lynn Mabry, 56, of Kingsland was arrested May 18 by BCSO for bond forfeiture-theft and bond forfeiture-driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Eduardo Carrera Martinez, 19, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested May 18 by BCSO for motion to adjudicate guilt-surety surrender-possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. He was released May 22 after posting a $1,500 bond.

Emette Howard Miles, 32, of Llano was arrested May 18 by the Llano Police Department (LPD) for assault of a family/household member. No bond or release information was available.

James Gregory Monk, 47, of Marble Falls was arrested May 18 by MFPD for driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Kevin Eugene Ragland, 47, of Corsicana was arrested May 18 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) for possession of a controlled substance and theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Erik Arenesen Scobie, 42, of Burnet was arrested May 18 by LCSO for obstruction/retaliation. He was released the following day after posting a $20,000 bond.

Jeffrey Paul Shelton, 37, of Burnet was arrested May 18 by BCSO for failure to appear-evading arrest/detention. No bond or release information was available.

Robert Le Williams, 25, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested May 18 by BCSO for displaying expired license plates. He was released the same day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Fernando Campos-Cardenas, 32, was arrested May 19 by the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) on a detainer. He was released May 23 to an outside agency.

Raul Dorantes-Gonzalez, 26, was arrested May 19 by USMS on a detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Guadalupe Elias-Maldonado, 27, was arrested May 19 by USMS on a detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Rodolfo Espinoza-Garcia, 26, was arrested May 19 by USMS on a detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Tomas Fajardo-Ramos, 26, was arrested May 19 by USMS on a detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Jesus Flores-Conde, 26, was arrested May 19 by USMS on a detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Omar Flores-Macias, 26, was arrested May 19 by USMS on a detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Franklin Flores-Pena, 26, was arrested May 19 by USMS on a detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Michael Lyell Floyd, 49, of Burnet was arrested May 19 by BCSO for possession of marijuana in a drug-free zone. He was released May 21 per judge’s order.

Jose Francisco-Peral, 27, was arrested May 19 by USMS on a detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Raul Gamez-Najera, 27, was arrested May 19 by USMS on a detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Luis Gaona-Peralta, 27, was arrested May 19 by USMS on a detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Reyes Garcia Jr., 17, of Marble Falls was arrested May 19 by MFPD for bond revocation-assault on a public servant. No bond or release information was available.

Luis Garcia-Aguilar, 27, was arrested May 19 by USMS on a detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Cody Lorne Gary, 28, of Round Mountain was arrested May 19 by BCSO for motion to revoke-organized retail theft. No bond or release information was available.

William Garrett Goudeau, 23, of Lampasas was arrested May 19 by the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) for engaging in organized criminal activity, surety surrender-tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of a promise to appear. No bond or release information was available.

Demetrio Hernandez, 27, was arrested May 19 by USMS on a detainer. He was released May 23 to an outside agency.

Teodoro Hernandez-Merino, 27, was arrested May 19 by USMS on a detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Virgilio Hernandez-Perez, 27, was arrested May 19 by USMS on a detainer. He was released May 23 to an outside agency.

Hector Huerta-Orzuna, 27, was arrested May 19 by USMS on a detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Juan Jaime-Montes, 27, was arrested May 19 by USMS on a detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Perry Franklin Kelly, 61, of Burnet was arrested May 19 by BCSO for assault causing bodily injury-family violence. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Wilson Lemus-Ulloa, 26, was arrested May 19 by USMS on a detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Elio Madrid, 27, was arrested May 19 by USMS on a detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Jose Mascial-Hernandez, 27, was arrested May 19 by USMS on a detainer. He was released May 23 to an outside agency.

Zachary Bryce Moore, 27, of Kingsland was arrested May 19 by BCSO for a terroristic threat of a family/household member and criminal mischief. He was released the following day after posting bond.

Stephen Kraig Sanders, 31, of Kingsland was arrested May 19 by BCSO for intentional bodily injury to child/elderly/disabled. He was released the following day after posting a $75,000 bond.

Perry Matthew Wilson, 34, of Lampasas was arrested May 19 by LPSO for motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Roque Enrique Acosta, 38, of Temple was arrested May 20 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) for driving while intoxicated. He was released the following day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Briana Mercedes Beltran, 21, of Kingsland was arrested May 20 by MFPD for possession of marijuana. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Jesse Wayne Campbell, 25, of Buchanan Dam was arrested May 20 by BCSO for driving while license is invalid, displaying expired license plates/registration, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released May 22 after posting a $3,250 bond.

Enrique Roa Flores, 54, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 20 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD) for possession of a controlled substance. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Cassandra Nora Guevara, 26, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 20 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD) for possession of a controlled substance. She was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Kenneth Ray Hamilton, 33, of Granbury was arrested May 20 by BCSO for no driver’s license and burglary of a habitation. No bond or release information was available.

James Robert Pearson, 44, of Burnet was arrested May 20 by DPS for theft by check. He was released the following day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Lydia Renee Sandoval, 23, of Marble Falls was arrested May 20 by GSPD for capias pro fine-no driver’s license and capias pro fine-failure to appear. She was released the following day after paying a fine.

Clayton Michael West, 34, of Marble Falls was arrested May 20 by GSPD for disorderly conduct-offensive gesture and failure to appear. He was released May 22 after posting a $500 bond.

Christopher Raymon White, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested May 20 by BCSO for capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Roberto Benitez-Avila, 28, was arrested May 21 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

David Wayne Bird, 51, of Bertram was arrested May 21 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD) for capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility, capias pro fine-displaying expired license plates, capias pro fine-expired driver’s license, displaying expired single-state registration, and open container-driver. No bond or release information was available.

Marshall Garth Denniston, 61, of Marble Falls was arrested May 21 by GSPD for driving while intoxicated. He was released the same day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Heath Alan Dooley, 17, of Marble Falls was arrested May 21 by BCSO for possession of marijuana. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Johnny Joe Tijerina, 50, of Austin was arrested May 21 by DPS for more than one valid driver’s license and failure to display court order. He was released the same day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Matthew Nicholas Basquez, 21, of Waco was arrested May 22 by BCSO for a commitment-aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. No bond or release information was available.

Trina Louise Carter, 46, of Georgetown was arrested May 22 by BCSO for failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Karson Lee Dollar, 17, of Burnet was arrested May 22 by BCSO for bond revocation-aggravated assault of a date/family/household member. No bond or release information was available.

Matthew Kelma Dustin, 25, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 22 by GSPD for capias pro fine-expired license plates/registration and capias pro fine-no driver’s license. He was released the following day after paying a fine.

Lawrence Scott Hill, 52, of Burnet was arrested May 22 by BCSO for an indictment-possession of a controlled substance. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Timothy Dewayne Alexander, 66, of Burnet was arrested May 23 by BCSO for driving while intoxicated. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Brent Clifton Barnard, 49, of Burnet was arrested May 23 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD) for possession of marijuana and driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Ezequiel Castelan-Granados, 46, was arrested May 23 by ICE on an immigration hold. No bond or release information was available.

Ruban Alexander Castillo, 50, of Marble Falls was arrested May 23 by BCSO for motion to revoke-injury to a child/elderly/disabled person. No bond or release information was available.

John Cavaness, 39, of Mason was arrested May 23 by an outside agency for an accident involving an injury. No bond or release information was available.

Ashley Daniel Everly, 35, of Marble Falls was arrested May 23 by BCSO for failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance and fraud-check. No bond or release information was available.

Victoria Leigh Gommel, 32, of Kingsland was arrested May 23 by BCSO for possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Thomas Shelnutt Gregory, 51, of Florence was arrested May 23 by BPD for no proof of liability insurance, failure to appear, and driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Daniel Reed Kelley Jr., 31, of Lampasas was arrested May 23 by BCSO for driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Alexis Panchi-Quiterio, 21, of Austin was arrested May 23 by BPD for possession of marijuana and on an immigration detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Julie Marie Phillips, 49, of Highland Haven was arrested May 23 by BCSO for assault causing bodily injury-family violence. She was released the same day after posting a $5,000 bond.

John Thomas Quarles, 52, of Austin was arrested May 23 by BPD for driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Joaquin Ramirez, 27, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 23 by BCSO for an indictment-evading arrest/detention. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Christopher Louis Vega, 39, of Burnet was arrested May 23 by BPD for assault on a family member and violation of a bond/protective order. No bond or release information was available.

Larry Dean Watson, 36, of Fortuna, California, was arrested May 23 by BCSO for sexual assault of a child and indecency of a child-sexual contact. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.