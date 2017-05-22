Marble Falls spring football game is a time to answer questions

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

MARBLE FALLS — The Marble Falls High School football team hopes to answer some questions May 23 about the 2017 squad when spring drills end with the purple and gold game.

The scrimmage, which is free to attend, begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Mustang Stadium, 2101 Mustang Drive.

While the question of who will play starting quarterback — rising junior Andrew Stripling — has been answered, coaches are hoping to resolve other lineup queries such as linemen, backup quarterback, running back, linebacker, and defensive backs.

Head coach Matt Green said he is particularly interested in seeing the linemen play.

“I want to see our offensive linemen and defensive linemen play well,” he said. “We’re playing a lot of guys who are young, particularly on the defensive line. We’ve gotten a look at a lot of linemen for bunch of reasons.”

They’ve rotated about a half-dozen players in various spots due to injury or simply because coaches want to try each player across the line to see where he fits best, Green said.

Rising junior Dylan Mayberry will play some at quarterback, running back, and anywhere else coaches think he’ll help, Green said.

“I want to see our young quarterbacks,” he said. “Andrew is doing really well. I’m not surprised. He seems to have a fairly solid grasp of what we’re doing.”

Rising junior Cooper Wilson will play at running back along with transfer Clay Merritt. Wilson and Mayberry are run-through backs, while Merritt uses his vision and speed to quickly change directions and get away from tacklers.

“Mayberry has had a great spring at running back, halfback, and quarterback,” Green said. “He has done a tremendous job in all three. I’m very proud and very pleased.”

Receivers have been doing well, the coach said, noting rising seniors Keegan Deering and Michael Wilcox are making plays. He also likes where Brock Linder, Brandon Sapp, and others are headed.

Defensively, the coach said the linebacker position still has question marks. Because of graduation, the Mustangs will have new starters.

“I want somebody stepping up,” Green said. “I want to see somebody take it.”

Two of the four defensive backs have solidified their spots. Now, Green wants two others to emerge.

“We have to have that,” he said. “I want that to be settled.”

Rising seniors Luis Banda, Grant Fletcher, and Daniel Sparks are expected to set the defensive tone.

Overall, Green said, he wants to see the Mustangs show fans what they’ve learned during the spring.

“I want us to play with energy, spirit, and be excited about being on the field,” he said. “I want to see our kids play spirited football. I want us to fly to the ball defensively and the offense to make plays.”

