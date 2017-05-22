Concerns after crashes prompt safety measures near Faith Academy

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

MARBLE FALLS — A stretch of RR 1431 east just became a little safer after residents raised concerns after several collisions and close calls at and near the entryway of Faith Academy of Marble Falls.

Texas Department of Transportation crews recently installed two school crossing signs with yellow blinking lights for both westbound and eastbound traffic several hundred feet from either side of the private school’s main entrance at 3151 RR 1431 East.

Officials said they typically avoid placing such signs unless pedestrian traffic warrants; however, a stint of recent incidents has prompted them to make an exception.

“Safety is our top priority. The improved sign with the flashing light(s) (were) installed after three crashes that occurred at the school driveway one evening,” said TxDOT spokesman Christopher Bishop in a statement. “There was an initial crash then two other vehicles ran right into this crash. The area is dark, and many evening events are held at this school.”

During the past several years, the rural facility, located about 3 miles east of the Marble Falls city limits, has grown, adding more students and expansions.

“We very much appreciate TxDOT assisting in this way,” said Faith Academy spokeswoman Donna Holland Wilcox. “It’s much of an improvement compared to not having anything at all.”

Officials said the roadway safety measures will assist the facility in ushering in schedule changes and continued efforts to enact its own safety measures.

“Next year, the secondary and primary school student will be attending class Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, which means that all kids will be dropped off and picked up the same day. That means more vehicles (on those days),” Wilcox said. “Faith Academy is continuing to develop the site with a more circular driveway.

“The board and the school will be continuing to improve the entering and exiting into the campus,” she added. “All of that takes time and funds.”

The area has posed dangers for those entering and exiting the driveway as well as travelers who were faced with “blind spots” along the winding and hilly terrain.

“There is no way to have the speed limit decreased, so at least the blinking lights will notify motorists that are not familiar with the school,” Wilcox said.

