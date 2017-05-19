Webinar aims to help museums, event organizers attract visitors

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

BURNET — In an effort to help the staffs of museums and community leaders, the Burnet County Historical Commission is hosting a three-day webinar called “Aligning Your Board, Your Organization, and Your Business Model Around Audience Building.”

The free three-day event is 12:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, May 23-25, at the Herman Brown Free Library, 100 E. Washington St.

“We have amazing museums and a lot of festivals and special events,” said Samantha Melvin, the commission’s education chairwoman. “This helps you understand how you build, and for those events that are indoor or outdoor, it targets your message, especially when you’re working with volunteers or a board or even employees. This teaches how to cultivate interest and support or patronage and getting volunteers. It’s valuable to our community.”

The first session, “Getting the Board on Board with Audiences,” teaches board members the importance of understanding and informing strategic decision making around audience-building initiatives.

Session two, “Building Audiences and New Business Models for Museums,” explores new business models for museums, including aligning the organization around audience building. This seminar asks how museums are shifting their models to draw more visitors and what is the financial impact of these shifts.

The final session is “Museums and Shifting Cultural Demographics,” which helps attendees understand the importance of market research in the cultural sector and how this influences decision making.

Participants can attend one, two, or all three sessions, Melvin said, adding that after the 90-minute webinar ends each day, attendees will stay for more discussion where they’re sharing ideas, setbacks, triumphs, and other information with each other.

“Organizations across the country are constantly tackling these same issues,” she said. “It’s a matter of attracting and building audiences. It’s a big deal. How do you pique interest? We want to make (exhibits and festivals) interesting and hook people into coming.”

Melvin said she hopes it’s a full house despite the time of day it’s offered.

“I’m very excited about having this educational opportunity locally,” she said.

RSVP online HERE or by calling Melvin at (512) 277-0510.

