Old playscape removed from Marble Falls’ Johnson Park

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

MARBLE FALLS — The wooden playscape that’s been in Johnson Park for about three decades was being deconstructed May 19 by Tony Nandin and his son, Tony Nandin Jr., to be transported to its new home in Brady.

The father-son duo, which owns and operates Tony’s Barbecue in Bertram, were taking the playscape to the elder Nandin’s brother, Fernando, the pastor of Divine Redeemer Church. It will be reconstructed in a Brady park that has been in existence for several decades.

“It’s going to a good cause,” Tony Sr. said.

Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Director Robert Moss had said officials would give the wooden playscape to a group without charging a fee as long as the city was relieved of any liability and the new owners would dismantle it and take it out of the park.

Earlier this year, a new playscape was constructed in Johnson Park behind the restrooms. The new playscape, which cost $79,000, is a one-of-a-kind Burke-brand playscape complete with handlebars, slides, and climbing areas with room to add more.

City officials always wanted the playscapes to be located on that side of Johnson Park to avoid children having to cross the street to use the restroom. The old playscape was on the opposite side.

Tony Sr. said a church group from Houston planned to travel to Brady to do home repairs for residents in need June 4. The hope is the group also will reconstruct the playscape in time for children to enjoy this summer.

“We’ll feed the group barbecue,” he said with a smile. “They come once a year.”

