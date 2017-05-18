MFISD hires new high school trainer, middle school coach

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

MARBLE FALLS — Two coaching hires have been approved by the Marble Falls Independent School District board of trustees.

They are Marble Falls High School athletics trainer Brittney Mitchell, who replaces Heather Melanson, and Marble Falls Middle School coach Jennifer Johnson, who replaces the retiring Craig Orton.

Mitchell arrives from Tompkins High School in Katy.

“I was very impressed with her demeanor and the way she came across,” Marble Falls athletics director Matt Green said. “I got rave reviews on her from everybody I talked to.”

One thing stood out to Green about the way Mitchell works with students and parents.

During a contest, a player suffered a neck injury that caused him to be transported to a hospital by helicopter. The student and parents were deeply afraid of what the results would be, but Mitchell spoke to both the athlete and the parents and eased their concerns as they made their way to the facility.

“They talked about how good she was at diffusing a stressful situation into something people could handle,” Green said. “That’s a nice thing to say about trainers. She was professional and dedicated in how well she worked with kids. I look forward to working with her.”

Johnson arrives after working at a high school in the San Antonio Independent School District.

Green said he talked to her about joining the high school staff, but she declined.

“My calling is at the middle school,” she told him. “I love coaching middle school athletes. I love working with those athletes.”

“That’s exciting, that was exciting for me,” he said. “She’ll bring a wealth of knowledge.”

Melanson was with the Mustangs for one year after moving to the area from Utah. She and her family will return to Provo, Utah, where she will join the sports staff at Brigham Young University, while her husband attends physical therapy school at BYU.

“They think, long-term, it’s best for the family,” Green said. “She has done a tremendous job. She is such a team player. Her attitude is amazing. She is one of the kindest people I’ve ever been around.”

