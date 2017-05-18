Jerry Douglas Tennison, 72, died May 15, 2017

Jerry Douglas “PeeWee” Tennison was born Jan. 31, 1945, and went to his heavenly home May 15, 2017. He was born in Dickens, Texas, to Curtis Tennison and Monnie Ann Pool.

Jerry grew up in Dickens and attended Dickens and Patton Springs schools. He retired from the U.S. Army after serving in Vietnam and numerous military bases in the United States and Germany.

After the Vietnam War, he returned to Dickens for a short time and then moved to Oklahoma City, where he met the love of his life, Doris Elaine Cruze. They were married in July 1979 and lived in Oklahoma City until July 2016, when they moved to Marble Falls to be closer to their grandsons.

Jerry never met a stranger and loved to make people laugh.

He was preceded in death by his father, Curtis Tennison; mother, Monnie Ann Jackson; stepfather, Amos Leon Jackson; son Weldon Leon Tennison; brothers Bobby, Wayne, Billy, and Delbert Tennison; stepbrothers, Leon and Don Jackson; and sister Beverly Kay Jackson.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Doris Tennison; son, Jerry Tennison and wife Sharon and their sons Bryan and Weldon of Llano; and brothers Danny Jackson and wife Eva of San Diego and R.D. Jackson and wife Mary Jackson of Levelland.

A memorial service is 10 a.m. May 24 at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Veterans of Foreign Wars Foundation, 406 W. 34th Street, Suite 920, Kansas City, MO 64111; or National Parkinson Foundation, 200 SE First St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.

Email condolences to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.