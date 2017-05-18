Brian David Painter, 57, of Llano died May 16, 2017

Brian David Painter passed away May 16, 2017, in Llano, Texas, at the age of 57. He was born May 15, 1960, in Oceanside, California, to Kenneth R. Painter and Josie Marie McBee.

Brian was a resident of Llano for most of his life and was of the Baptist faith. He married his wife, Kaye Hague, on Feb. 7, 2011, in Corpus Christi. Brian was the drummer for Cadillac Gypsies for the past six years. He loved music, work, and his family.

He is survived by his parents, Kenneth R. Painter of Llano and Josie Marie White of Elmendorf; wife, Kaye Hague of Llano; sons, Jason Lloyd Painter of Marble Falls, Jeffery Ryann Painter and wife Amanda of Round Rock, and Joshua Lee Painter and wife Tina of Selma; brothers, Timothy Painter and Kenneth C. Painter, both of San Antonio; sister, Pamela Garcia of San Antonio; and grandchildren, Nathan, Brianna, and Ryan.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. May 19 at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. A graveside service is 10 a.m. May 20 at Llano City Cemetery with the Rev. Craig Barrack officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.

Email condolences to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.