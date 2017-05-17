Marble Falls City Council selects William Haddock to fill Place 4

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

MARBLE FALLS — City Council members have selected a candidate with Marble Falls Planning and Zoning Commission experience to fill the Place 4 seat.

William D. “Dee” Haddock was among three Marble Falls residents who applied to fill the slot, which did not draw any candidates for the May 6 election.

On May 16, Marble Falls City Council members also considered applications from marketing representative and pastor James “Jim” Coursey and legal assistant and community volunteer Michele Boshears.

“I’m very humbled by this privilege, and I appreciate the opportunity to serve the people of Marble Falls,” Haddock said. “My focus will be continued improvement of the city and beautification efforts.”

Haddock, who has served on the Planning and Zoning Commission since 2011, is a health care administrator at Cedar Park Regional Medical Center.

Marble Falls Mayor John Packer believes Haddock was the best candidate for the city’s economic landscape.

“I truly appreciate all three applicants’ willingness to step up and serve our community,” Packer said. “Mr. Haddock’s experience on the Planning and Zoning Commission will be valuable in many ways, especially as we go through the difficult process of rewriting our zoning and land use ordinances.”

Haddock will serve until May 2018, when the city is scheduled to call for a special election to fill the seat for the unexpired term. He can file to run for the position.

Elected council members serve two-year terms. When a council appoints one, the seat usually goes on the ballot at the next regular election.

