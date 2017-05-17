Burnet County Jail bookings for the period of May 10-16, 2017

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of May 10-16, 2017 according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Brandi Christene Bowyer, 21, of Bertram was arrested May 10 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD) for driving while license is invalid. She was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Amber Leah Bridgeman, 36, of Burnet was arrested May 10 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) for an unauthorized absence from a community correctional facility. No bond or release information was available.

Ismael Galvan-Sanchez, 36, was arrested May 10 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

David Wells Hinojosa, 27, of McKinney was arrested May 10 by BCSO for a probation revocation-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Blair Duane Wright, 49, of Burnet was arrested May 10 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD) for injury to a child/elderly/disabled. No bond or release information was available.

Spencer Raygon Allen, 24, of Groves was arrested May 11 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD) for assault causing bodily injury and burglary of a building. No bond or release information was available.

William Coley Bell, 18, of Bertram was arrested May 11 by BCSO for evading arrest/detention with a vehicle and no driver’s license. He was released the same day after posting an $8,000 bond.

Robert Wayne Biege, 56, of Austin was arrested May 11 by BCSO for failure to appear-theft of property by check and theft of property by check. No bond or release information was available.

Stephen Alexander Britton, 28, of Leander was arrested May 11 by BCSO for failure to appear-assault causing bodily injury. He was released May 13 after posting bond.

Juan Castillo, 27, of Luling was arrested May 11 by MFPD for sexual assault of a child. He was released May 15 after posting a $100,000 bond.

Bart James Potts, 43, of Burnet was arrested May 11 by BPD for violation of a protective order. No bond or release information was available.

Skylar Wayne Rankin, 25, of Burnet was arrested May 11 by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) for possession of marijuana. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Austen Matthew Rice, 30, of San Antonio was arrested May 11 by BCSO for criminal mischief and stalking. No bond or release information was available.

Sienna Whitney Wheeler, 24, of Burnet was arrested May 11 by TPWD for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Pete Baladez, 51, of Bertram was arrested May 12 by BCSO for a weekend commitment-driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Manuel Cornejo-Martinez, 29, of Austin was arrested May 12 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released May 15 to ICE.

Nicholas Bryant Foster, 21, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested May 12 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) for driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. He was released the following day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Stella Marie Hernandez, 37, of Kingsland was arrested May 12 by MFPD for forgery of a financial instrument. She was released the following day after posting bond.

Kenneth Ray Jackson, 31, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 12 by BCSO for motion to revoke-burglary of a habitation. No bond or release information was available.

Rafael Juarez-Martinez, 43, of Austin was arrested May 12 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released May 15 to ICE.

David Lee Jr., 35, of Kingsland was arrested May 12 by BCSO for a commitment-obstruction/retaliation. No bond or release information was available.

Charles Nickolous Linzey, 55, of Copperas Cove was arrested May 12 by BCSO for an indictment-intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and indictment-intoxication assault with a vehicle-serious bodily injury. No bond or release information was available.

Jesus Alonso Lopez, 29, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 12 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD) for no driver’s license. He was released the following day after posting a $250 bond.

Josue Palacios, 24, of Pharr was arrested May 12 by MFPD for theft of property. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Bart James Potts, 43, of Burnet was arrested May 12 by BCSO for bond revocation-aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and bond revocation-tampering with/fabricating physical evidence. No bond or release information was available.

Peter Vincent Schworm, 27, of Kingsland was arrested May 12 by BCSO for failure to appear-organized retail theft. He was released the following day after posting bond.

Justin Lee Young, 41, of Burnet was arrested May 12 by BCSO for failure to maintain financial responsibility. No bond or release information was available.

Alyssa Raye Burnam, 26, of Burnet was arrested May 13 by BCSO for an indictment-criminally negligent homicide and an indictment-abandoning/endangering a child. She was released the same day after posting bond.

Tamera Anne Collier, 42, of Spring was arrested May 13 by TPWD for bond surrender-driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Victor Corpus, 37, of Lockhart was arrested May 13 by BCSO for contempt of court-child support. No bond or release information was available.

Jimmy Ray Herron Jr., 34, of Burnet was arrested May 13 by BPD for possession of marijuana and driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Mickel Paul Lofton, 26, of Burnet was arrested May 13 by BCSO for driving while license is invalid. He was released May 15 after paying a fine.

Rigoberto Loredo, 35, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 13 by GSPD for an indictment-assault on a family member. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Kirk Martin McDow, 54, of Kingsland was arrested May 13 by BCSO for possession of marijuana. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Jose Angel Ortiz, 49, of Burnet was arrested May 13 by MFPD for failure to identify-giving false/fictitious information. No bond or release information was available.

Marco Antonio Ramirez, 21, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 13 by GSPD for driving while intoxicated. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Chad Windfield Turner, 44, of Burnet was arrested May 13 by BCSO for possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

William Douglas Ellard II, 43, of Belton was arrested May 14 by BCSO for criminal trespass. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Daniel Richard Gatehouse, 26, of Meadowlakes was arrested May 14 by BCSO for bond forfeiture-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Edwin Fernando Montoya, 23, of Austin was arrested May 14 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Raoul Salinas Perez, 41, of Marble Falls was arrested May 14 by MFPD for possession of marijuana. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Erika Rochelle Smith, 24, of Burnet was arrested May 14 by BPD for aggravated assault of a date/family/household member. No bond or release information was available.

Kristina Jayne Aust, 48, of Llano was arrested May 15 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) for SRA-evading arrest/detention with a vehicle and SRA-theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Jessica Carolyn Harpe, 28, of Leander was arrested May 15 by MFPD for theft of property. She was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Tyler James Shannon, 19, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 15 by GSPD for possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication-minor, no license plate lamp, and failure to display a driver’s license. No bond or release information was available.

James Allen Cooksey Jr., 26, of Kingsland was arrested May 16 by BCSO for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Destiny Moriah Lewis, 20, of Austin was arrested May 16 by TPWD for failure to identify-giving false/fictitious information and failure to keep dog on a leash in a state park. No bond or release information was available.

Eduardo Carrera Martinez, 19, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested May 16 by MFPD for possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

James Timothy Plumlee, 66, of Gainesville was arrested May 16 by BPD for driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Juan Carlos Sanchez, 23, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 16 by GSPD for a sex offender’s duty to register and perjury. He was released the same day after posting a $5,500 bond.

Derick Damon Smith Jr., 27, of Copperas Cove was arrested May 16 by DPS for driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Brandon Jay Tingey, 37, of Katy was arrested May 16 by BCSO for motion to revoke-criminal trespass. He was released the same day after posting bond.