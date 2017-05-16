Truck carrying fertilizer load rolls over on Texas 29 outside Bertram

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

BERTRAM — A truck tractor-trailer loaded with pallets of fertilizer delayed traffic for several hours May 15 after the vehicle rolled over, dumped its contents, and blocked three lanes of Texas 29 on the Burnet/Williamson County line, authorities reported.

The incident happened just before 2 p.m. May 15 on Texas 29 just inside Williamson County.

The 18-wheeler, headed west on the roadway, was traveling in the outside lane when the rollover occurred.

“He was loaded with pallets of bags of fertilizers,” Bertram Police Chief J.J. Wilson said. The Bertram Police Department was one of a number of agencies that assisted at the scene.

“One of the witnesses said he veered for a second, and his right front tire caught a groove,” Wilson said. “He over-negotiated to pull himself out of the groove.

“When he did that, the entire vehicle swerved left, lost control, and rolled over across three lanes of traffic,” he added.

The truck came to rest on its top and dumped much of the contents, which were tied to pallets, onto the highway.

“Thankfully, there wasn’t any hazardous material or liquids,” Wilson said. “It was just a matter of getting stuff cleaned up off the highway.”

The driver was treated and released for a “minor” injury.

“No life-threatening injuries. No other motorists were injured, and no other cars made contact with the truck,” the chief said.

Crews halted traffic for about 20 minutes to clear the roadway enough to open up a lane for traffic.

Traffic traveled at reduced speed for at least three hours, he said.

“To get some of the cargo cleaned up, the road had to be shut down for a period of time,” Wilson added. “We diverted traffic for a little while along some of the county roads around Liberty Hill.”

connie@thepicayune.com