Real Madrid youth soccer team wins state championship

Posted on 16 May 2017. Tags: ,

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

Real Madrid, a boys 12-and-under soccer team, won the Director's Cup State Championship in San Antonio on May 6-7. The team includes Adrian Martinez (left), Maddox Rodriguez, Max Marcial, Jamie Castillo, Garrett Goggans, Chris Hellen, Diego Mata, Colton Payne, Jesse Jimenez, Payden Quinn, Carson Payne, Caleb Allen, Caleb Craig, Fernando Arreguin; and coaches Wes Goggans (back row, left), Chris Allen, and Clark Craig. Courtesy photo  

SAN ANTONIO — Granite Country Youth Soccer Association has another state championship.

Real Madrid, a boys soccer team comprised of players 12 and under, won three games at the state tournament May 6-7 to claim the title and finish the spring with a 15-0-0 record.

Real Madrid beat North Channel SC NC Academia Tigres from Houston 4-1, ID Dynamo CDP White from Houston 3-2, and Lonestar SC SII Black South 4-1.

Dynamo also entered the state tournament unbeaten.

“They won all their tournament games by a large margin,” Real Madrid head coach Wes Goggans said. “They were a tough team.”

Two weeks earlier, Real Madrid, which consists of mostly fifth- and sixth-graders and a few fourth-graders, won the western district to advance to the state tournament. Assistant coach Chris Allen, the Marble Falls Independent School District superintendent, made good on a promise to allow his players to shave his head if they reached the state tournament.

Real Madrid team members shave the head of assistant coach Chris Allen, who is also the Marble Falls Independent School District superintendent, after the team won the western district April 23 to advance to the state tournament. Courtesy photo

After winning the western district, coaches decided the team needed to play better defense, so practices were geared toward improving that area, Goggans said.

That strategy paid off when Real Madrid found itself behind in two of the three state tournament games but rallied to win.

Goggans said coaches didn’t say much; the players pumped each other up and never believed they wouldn’t win.

“They were inspired by each other,” he said. “I’m just extremely proud of the boys. They games got physical, and they rebounded and played with a lot of heart.”

In this age group, the games consisted of nine-on-nine players, but the team will move to the 13-and-under age division, which means they’ll begin playing games of 11-on-11.

Tryouts for boys who were born in 2005 or 2006 will happen once the school year ends. Email Goggans at wesandtracy3@gmail.com for more information.

