Burnet woman faces homicide charges in toddler vehicle death

FROM STAFF REPORTS
BURNET — A Burnet woman faces three indictments on charges of criminally negligent homicide and two counts of abandoning/endangering a child (criminal negligence) in connection with a 2015 one-vehicle rollover that killed a 2-year-old boy and injured a second child passenger.
A Burnet County Grand Jury handed down the indictments against Alyssa Raye Burnam, 26, on May 2, according to court documents filed in the Burnet County District Clerk’s Office. The indictments state that Burnam failed to properly secure the children in their seats and maintain control of the vehicle.
Burnam was booked May 13 into the Burnet County Jail on the three charges listed in the indictments and released the same day on surety bonds totaling $20,000.
The one-vehicle rollover happened at 2:43 p.m. July 26, 2015, on CR 116 in Hoover’s Valley, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety report.
Burnam was behind the wheel of the 2002 Ford F150 pickup truck traveling west on CR 116 when, “for unknown reason, the driver lost control” and left the roadway, the report stated.
The vehicle went back onto the roadway across the other lane of traffic before the crash.
“The driver used faulty evasive action resulting in the vehicle rollover,” the report stated.
Passenger John Xavier Myers, 2, was pronounced dead about an hour after the rollover, and Maddox Hartline, who was 10 years old at the time, was sent to an Austin emergency room in serious condition.
This is the most asinine {censored} I’ve ever seen in all my 43 yrs of living!! Everything this states is an bold face lie! No one even knew these charges were being pressed against her.. till she was pulled over for speeding.. you people really sleep at nite? Do u see this young lady dying inside everyday over something that happened by complete accident!! It wasn’t unknown reasons and if you had a heart at all… you people would have never dug this up agin! She lives without her baby EVERYDAY..now some big bad burnet suit and tie wants to drag her and Anouk through all this horrible day again… really? There will be some burning in hell… but let me promise it won’t be that beautiful, loving, caring and above and beyond mother that y’all are doing this to… no.. it will be all of you accusers!! Get your stories straight… once you can do that… you can then make an nation wide apology to this lost grieving mother.. how the hell do you people even sleep at nite…. you should all be full of shame is what you all should feel!! Do your homework before you devastate this family, and drag them through losing Jax all over again. ! May God and his mercy be with you nasty people! That’s a fact! Y’all make me SICK!!
I could’t agree more with the previous comment. She has paid a higher price daily than most will ever know. She is a wonderful mom too. An accident. A terrible, horrible accident. Can you imagine how you would make it through this if it were you? We, as a community, stand behind her, and we knew and loved little Jax. She does not have a pattern bad behavior. She has had a few incidents in the past that could not have forshadowed what was to come, as we all have. That doesn’t make her a threat to our society. Witch hunt!