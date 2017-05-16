Burnet woman faces homicide charges in toddler vehicle death

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BURNET — A Burnet woman faces three indictments on charges of criminally negligent homicide and two counts of abandoning/endangering a child (criminal negligence) in connection with a 2015 one-vehicle rollover that killed a 2-year-old boy and injured a second child passenger.

A Burnet County Grand Jury handed down the indictments against Alyssa Raye Burnam, 26, on May 2, according to court documents filed in the Burnet County District Clerk’s Office. The indictments state that Burnam failed to properly secure the children in their seats and maintain control of the vehicle.

Burnam was booked May 13 into the Burnet County Jail on the three charges listed in the indictments and released the same day on surety bonds totaling $20,000.

The one-vehicle rollover happened at 2:43 p.m. July 26, 2015, on CR 116 in Hoover’s Valley, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety report.

Burnam was behind the wheel of the 2002 Ford F150 pickup truck traveling west on CR 116 when, “for unknown reason, the driver lost control” and left the roadway, the report stated.

The vehicle went back onto the roadway across the other lane of traffic before the crash.

“The driver used faulty evasive action resulting in the vehicle rollover,” the report stated.

Passenger John Xavier Myers, 2, was pronounced dead about an hour after the rollover, and Maddox Hartline, who was 10 years old at the time, was sent to an Austin emergency room in serious condition.

