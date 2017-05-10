Three Marble Falls residents apply to fill Place 4 City Council spot

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

MARBLE FALLS — Officials will review the qualifications of and choose one of three potential candidates who submitted applications to fill an empty seat on the Marble Falls City Council.

“We had no one file for Place 4 for the election, which was canceled; therefore, council instructed staff to go out for applications to fill that vacancy,” Marble Falls City Secretary Christina McDonald said.

The candidates are:

• Michele Boshears, a legal assistant at the Law Office of Natalie Fowler. Her activities include a stint on the Marble Falls Independent School District 2016 Bond Committee and serving as a commissioner for the Marble Falls Youth Baseball Softball Association. She is also the spouse of Granite Shoals Police Chief Gary Boshears.

“I love the community and people in Marble Falls,” Boshears wrote in her application. “I have a servant’s heart and want to work to make the community a wonderful place to live and raise families.”

• James “Jim” Coursey, a marketing/advertising director at Hidden Falls Adventure Park and pastor of Mosaic Community Church. His service includes membership on the Marble Falls Independent School District Student Health Advisory Council and MFISD’s LEAD Project.

“I have served the community of Marble Falls for over eight years,” Coursey stated in his application document. “I live here, do business here, go to church here, raise my kids here. I am vested into this community, its schools and its families.”

• William Haddock, a healthcare administrator at Cedar Park Regional Medical Center. He has served on the city’s planning and zoning commission since 2011.

“With my experience on the P&Z commission and having resided in Marble Falls for over 21 years, I have a good understanding of the opportunities and challenges we face in our city,” Haddock said. “The city has very capable management, and I see the city council having both roles of supporting and providing policy guidance to the city management for the city to operate in an optimal fashion. I can and will support both of those roles.”

Council members are expected to make their selection during the May 16 regular council meeting, when officials will also swear in incumbent Mayor John Packer and newly elected council members Megan Klaeger and Dave Rhodes.

“We will do the oaths of office. We’ll elect a mayor pro-tem, and the last item on the agenda that evening will be to appoint an individual to fill Place 4,” McDonald said.

The appointed council member will serve until May 2018, when the city is scheduled to call for a special election to the fill the unexpired seat.

Council members serve two-year terms.

connie@thepicayune.com