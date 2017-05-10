Marble Falls opens up city departments for tours May 11

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

MARBLE FALLS — As part of a Community Engagement Initiative, Marble Falls city leaders have invited the public on May 11 to tour various departments, interact with staff, and ask questions about community projects.

The citywide open house is 2-5:30 p.m. that day and features informal come-and-go visits to city offices and departments.

“We have several city departments participating — parks, public works, development services, police, fire services, and, of course, City Hall,” said Marble Falls City Secretary Christina McDonald. “We hope that it would draw people in that wouldn’t normally come into City Hall and the various departments.”

Community Engagement Initiative committee members launched the open house tour with an eye on making the interactive session an annual event.

“The purpose is to encourage the public to come tour, meet the city staff, and learn a little bit more about city operations,” McDonald said. “This will give residents a casual setting outside of a city council meeting to ask questions or if they have areas of concern.

They’ll be able to meet with that staff member also,” she added.

Those who participate will receive a laminated key to the city, which will be “validated” by each department visited then entered into a drawing to win an actual ceremonial key to the city.

Drawings are scheduled for May 12 for the key prize as well as custom Yeti tumblers and summer swim passes.

Participants will receive free city logo T-shirts as well.

“A lot of time, people don’t realize what projects city staff are working on,” McDonald said. “There’s a lot going on, as we’re all aware, here in Marble Falls.”

Participants are welcome to arrive at their leisure in any order to the following city department locations:

City Hall, 800 Third St.

Development Services, 801 Fourth St.

801 Fourth St. Fire department, 700 Ave. N

Police department, 209 Main St.

Parks and Recreation, 1802 Second St.

Public Works, 1802 Second St.

