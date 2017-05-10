Faith Academy AD leading girls basketball for now as assistant takes over boys program

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

MARBLE FALLS — Faith Academy of Marble Falls announced its lineup of new basketball coaches for the 2017-18 school year.

Athletics director Randy Denton will take over the girls basketball program as the interim head coach after the academy and former longtime coach Jerry English parted ways in April.

Denton began working with the Lady Flames as an assistant coach before taking over as the head boys basketball coach in 2012. During the next four years, he led the Flames to playoff appearances each season, won the district championship in 2013-14, and advanced to a regional final. He was an Amateur Athletics Union girls basketball coach from 2006-10.

Denton said he has interviewed several candidates for the Lady Flames position and will continue to do so as he serves as the interim coach. With the academy’s school year ending May 10, he said the players needed to have someone in charge of the program for the summer, which includes playing in the Lampasas league that starts in June.

“The plan was for me to give the boys program to (assistant coach) Zakk (Revelle) and focus more on the athletics department and focus on facilities,” Denton said. “I’ve interviewed and talked to a lot of people. It’s a unique situation at Faith Academy. It’s a part-time job. We thought it was important to let the girls know someone will get (them) through the summer. The plan is not for me to be the long-term answer. I in no way think I know everything there is to know about basketball. The reason why it makes sense and to help transition is how I relate to the girls. I teach them, I coach them. It makes sense to do a transition until the right person shows up.”

If that individual doesn’t apply, Denton said he is prepared to prepare the Lady Flames for the 2017-18 season and will coach them during the preseason, regular season, and postseason if necessary.

“The goals don’t change,” he said. “I will be there as long as necessary. I’m there and will continue to be there as long as necessary.”

Revelle will be the head boys basketball coach after spending the past two years as an assistant coach. He will continue to serve as a secondary Bible supervisor, a student life director, and a Bible teacher.

Revelle, a Burnet High School graduate who played basketball for head coach Roy Kiser, was a three-year starter at Sul Ross State University and a three-time recipient of the Sportsmanship of the Year Award from the American Southwest Conference.

He is excited about the opportunity, adding he sees it as a ministry opportunity.

“I’ve now got a whole basketball program of boys that I can pour into as well as the rest of the school,” he said. “The four main things I hope to build with this program are disciples of Jesus, future husbands, future fathers, and future leaders in this or any community. Being a basketball player will have impact on those four things.”

Denton said Revelle’s knowledge of the sport makes him the ideal head coach. Now that he has experience as an assistant, it was only natural to elevate him to the top position.

“He’s built great relationships with the boys and parents,” Denton said. “He’s definitely a guy who was groomed for the job.”

The Flames will play in the Lago Vista summer league each Thursday in June.

Faith Academy head volleyball coach Frances Flanagan will serve as the girls junior high and elementary basketball head coach as well as a varsity assistant coach. Longtime girls varsity assistant coach Bobby Huston returns as do assistant girls junior high and elementary coaches Sioux Howard and Trey Poage.

Lloyd Joubert will serve as the boys junior high and elementary school assistant coach.

Denton said he has been interviewing candidates for the boys assistant coaching positions and hopes to announce hires as soon as they’re finalized.

