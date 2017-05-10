Burnet County Jail bookings for the period of May 3-9, 2017

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of May 3-9, 2017 according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Dustin Allen Badger, 27, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 3 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) for aggravated sexual assault of a child. No bond or release information was available.

Gregory Edward Beversdorf, 53, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 3 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD) for deadly conduct-discharge of a firearm and resisting arrest/search/or transport. No bond or release information was available.

Scott Tazz Branham, 29, of Llano was arrested May 3 by BCSO for possession of a controlled substance and abandoning/endangering a child-criminal negligence. He was released the following day to an outside agency.

Ryder James Jolly, 22, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested May 3 by the Horseshoe Bay Police Department (HBPD) for unlawfully carrying a weapon on alcohol premises and theft of a firearm. He was released the following day after posting a $10,000 bond.

Franco Cristobal Aguilar, 33, of Buchanan Dam was arrested May 4 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD) for driving while license is invalid and theft. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Seleste Marie Aguilar, 33, of Buchanan Dam was arrested May 4 by MFPD for capias pro fine-driving while license is suspended and theft. She was released the following day with credit for time served.

Gracellia Ballesteros, 23, of Marble Falls was arrested May 4 by MFPD for failure to appear-organized retail theft. She was released the following day after posting bond.

Nathaniel Lee Blair, 29, was arrested May 4 by the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) for assault causing bodily injury-family violence and assault causing bodily injury. No bond or release information was available.

Lani Lynn Cooper, 38, of Kingsland was arrested May 4 by BCSO for failure to appear-driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Ernest Joel Cruz-Perez, 23, of Killeen was arrested May 4 by LPSO for burglary of a habitation, a commitment-possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to identify as a fugitive, motion to revoke probation-assault causing bodily injury, NISI-theft of property, and bail jumping/failure to appear. He was released the same day with credit for time served.

William Garrett Goudeau, 23, of Lampasas was arrested May 4 by LPSO for engaging in organized criminal activity and bond surrender-tampering with/fabricating physical evidence. No bond or release information was available.

Johnathan Calvin Hamilton, 29, of Lampasas was arrested May 4 by LPSO for bond surrender-forgery of a financial instrument. No bond or release information was available.

Benjamin Kyle Jones, 34, of Lometa was arrested May 4 by LPSO for bail jumping/failure to appear, an administrative release violation, and driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Travis Aaron Marburger, 33, of Bertram was arrested May 4 by BCSO for operator failure to render assistance. No bond or release information was available.

Alfredo Salgado-Mendoza, 53, of Burnet was arrested May 4 by BCSO for failure to maintain financial responsibility. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Chester Ray Wilson, 42, of Bertram was arrested May 4 by BCSO for assault causing bodily injury-family violence. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Seleste Marie Aguilar, 33, of Buchanan Dam was arrested May 5 by BCSO for failure to maintain financial responsibility. No bond or release information was available.

Cesar Cano, 23, was arrested May 5 by BCSO for assault causing bodily injury-family violence. No bond or release information was available.

Cesar Carlos Cueva, 25, was arrested May 5 by BCSO for possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Rhonda Darlene Davis, 54, of Kingsland was arrested May 5 by BCSO for SRA-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Arturo Espino-Martinez, 23, of Austin was arrested May 5 by LPSO for evading arrest/detention with a vehicle and no driver’s license and on an immigration detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Adam Dale Immenhauser, 28, of Burnet was arrested May 5 by BCSO for possession of marijuana. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Kenneth Ray Jackson, 31, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 5 by BCSO for unauthorized absence from a community correctional facility. No bond or release information was available.

Lionel Vona Leslie, 34, of Corsicana was arrested May 5 by LPSO for aggravated assault of a date/family/household member. No bond or release information was available.

Jeffrey Curtis Milam, 56, of Burnet was arrested May 5 by BCSO for possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released the same day after posting a $500 bond.

Joshua Angel Moreno, 19, of Austin was arrested May 5 by BCSO for no driver’s license and failure to maintain financial responsibility. No bond or release information was available.

Trevor David Teinert, 22, of Kempner was arrested May 5 by LPSO for an indictment-accident involving injuries, motion to revoke-possession of marijuana, and duty on striking a fixture/highway landscape. No bond or release information was available.

Curtis Bradley Wood, 63, of Marble Falls was arrested May 5 by BCSO for driving while intoxicated. He was released the following day after posting bond.

Eduardo Alarcon, 60, of Spicewood was arrested May 6 by BCSO for driving while intoxicated. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Travis Cornelius Barna, 23, of Burnet was arrested May 6 by BCSO for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. No bond or release information was available.

Deirdre Nicole Bernal, 31, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 6 by GSPD for an indictment-possession of a controlled substance. She was released the following day after posting bond.

Gregory Beversdorf, 53, of San Antonio was arrested May 6 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD) for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. No bond or release information was available.

Mario Borja, 27, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 6 by BCSO for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Danny Darrell Cude, 56, of Burnet was arrested May 6 by BCSO for an indictment-aggravated sexual assault and indictment-aggravated sexual assault with a weapon. No bond or release information was available.

Aaron Dehart, 21, of Burnet was arrested May 6 by BCSO for an indictment-indecency with a child-sexual contact. No bond or release information was available.

Joshua Ernest Meyer, 29, of Kingsland was arrested May 6 by BPD for possession of marijuana. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Marco Nicholas Rosen, 20, of Dripping Springs was arrested May 6 by MFPD for theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Christopher Waide Royal, 42, of Burnet was arrested May 6 by BCSO for an indictment-sexual assault and indictment-indecency with a child-sexual contact. No bond or release information was available.

Shawn Alan Stephenson, 37, of Kingsland was arrested May 6 by BCSO for public intoxication. He was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

Jaime Celestino Curz-Rivas, 45, of Laredo was arrested May 7 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on an immigration detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Anna Carolina Fathauer, 23, of Bertram was arrested May 7 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD) for assault causing bodily injury. She was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Blake Lane Hamilton, 17, of Kingsland was arrested May 7 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) for driving under the influence by a minor and possession of marijuana. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Benjamin Hughes Hartman, 30, of Spicewood was arrested May 7 by DPS for driving while intoxicated. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Jose Fernando Hernandez III, 27, of Austin was arrested May 7 by DPS for driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Joel Miranda, 35, of Austin was arrested May 7 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Julio Cesar Pineda-Ayala, 35, was arrested May 7 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Christopher Roman Plumlee, 36, of Marble Falls was arrested May 7 by BPD for a parole violation-assault on a family/household member. No bond or release information was available.

Rigoberto Sandoval-Dolores, 34, of Manor was arrested May 7 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Cara Limon Scofield, 51, of Burnet was arrested May 7 by DPS for failure to maintain financial responsibility. No bond or release information was available.

Nelson George Williams, 46, of Burnet was arrested May 7 by BPD for evading arrest/detention and resisting arrest/search/or transport. He was released the same day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Nelson Kaine Williams, 21, of Burnet was arrested May 7 by BPD for interfering with public duties. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Pamela Powers Haynes, 56, of Marble Falls was arrested May 8 by BCSO for speeding and driving while license is suspended. She was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Lisa Hedtke, 51, of Johnson City was arrested May 8 by BCSO for possession of a controlled substance and theft. No bond or release information was available.

James David Kincheloe, 52, of Bertram was arrested May 8 by BTPD for assault. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Cliffard Cruz Montemayor, 45, of Leander was arrested May 8 by BCSO for capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility, capias pro fine-no driver’s license, and driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Joshua Angel Moreno, 19, of Austin was arrested May 8 by BCSO for failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, no valid driver’s license, no seat belt, and failure to appear. No bond or release information was available.

Randall Douglas Remer II, 25, of Betram was arrested May 8 by MFPD for disorderly conduct. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Nathan Robson, 34, was arrested May 8 by ICE on an immigration hold. He was released the following day to ICE.

Bradley Sean Shuffield, 26, of Burnet was arrested May 8 by MFPD for deadly conduct. He was released the following day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Kaylyn Marie Simons, 23, of Dickinson was arrested May 8 by BCSO for a commitment-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Erika Rochelle Smith, 24, of Burnet was arrested May 8 by BPD for capias pro fine-speeding and capias pro fine-displaying expired registration. No bond or release information was available.

Larry Paul Verret, 41, of Marble Falls was arrested May 8 by BCSO for surety surrender-duty on striking a fixture/highway landscape. No bond or release information was available.

Christopher Jack Allen, 29, of Bertram was arrested May 9 by BCSO for a commitment-abandoning/endangering a child. No bond or release information was available.

Crystal Kay Boaz, 33, of Goldthwaite was arrested May 9 by an outside agency for MTP-burglary of a habitation. No bond or release information was available.

Deena Yvette Kingsbury, 44, of Marble Falls was arrested May 9 by MFPD for theft of property, theft, violation of a promise to appear, and use of a wireless device in a school zone. She was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Anthony Mendez Jr., 35, of Kingsland was arrested May 9 by BCSO for motion to revoke-bond-assault causing bodily injury, violation of a city ordinance-theft of service, and failure to appear/bail jumping. No bond or release information was available.

William Travis Pack, 33, of Burnet was arrested May 9 by BCSO for criminal trespass and illegal dumping. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

George Thomas Schilling, 37, of Burnet was arrested May 9 by BPD for criminal trespass, illegal dumping, and possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Ross Lee Shafer, 38, of Marble Falls was arrested May 9 by BCSO for assault causing bodily injury-family violence. No bond or release information was available.

Bradley Sean Shuffield, 26, of Burnet was arrested May 9 by BCSO for assault causing bodily injury-family violence. No bond or release information was available.

Blair Lee Smith, 40, of Bertram was arrested May 9 by BTPD for assault causing bodily injury-family violence. No bond or release information was available.

Douglas Alan Wilson, 39, of Marble Falls was arrested May 9 by BCSO for failure to appear-possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.