Sheriff’s office: Car rolls over toddler in Kingsland

FROM STAFF REPORTS

KINGSLAND — A toddler is recovering from injuries after a vehicle rolled over his leg in a private drive, according to a Llano County Sheriff’s Office report.

The incident involving a Dodge Neon was reported at 8:31 p.m. May 6 in the 900 block of Dilley in Kingsland.

A 2-year-old boy at the residence darted toward a vehicle after a motorist dropped off someone in the driveway, said LCSO Investigator Glen Williams.

“Apparently, the vehicle was backing out of parking spot,” he said. “The young boy then ran towards it, bumped the door, and fell under the vehicle. The front tire ran over his leg.”

The child was transported by ambulance to an area emergency room with non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

“It was just an accident,” Williams said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with medical expenses. Click HERE for more.

