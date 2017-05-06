ELECTIONS: Llano votes ‘yes’ to liquor-by-the-drink, road bonds; Brugger wins in Granite Shoals

FROM STAFF REPORTS

LLANO — Despite the impact it might have on their city property taxes, Llano residents gave a thumbs-up to major road spending, and in Granite Shoals, voters decided to stick with the mayor they know instead of taking a chance on a new face.

In the city of Llano, voters had three choices on the ballot, including a proposition to allow businesses to sell liquor by the drink. They approved all three measures.

Voters approved a proposition authorizing the issuance of $4.785 million in bonds for street maintenance and repairs. The proposition passed 288-146. A bond proposition that allows the city to issue $500,000 in bonds for city parks and recreation passed 260-174.

The two bond propositions could bump up the city ad valorem tax rate by almost 30 cents per $100 valuation.

On the other ballot measure, Llano voters approved a local option to allow businesses to sell liquor by the drink. The option passed 288-141.

In Granite Shoals, residents had a choice in the mayor’s race between incumbent Carl Brugger and challenger Mike Steenbergen.

The win went to Brugger by a 227-141 margin.

The council races were all unopposed with Anita Hisey, Jim Davant, and Todd Holland heading to the dais.

In Burnet, Crista Goble Bromley will be the city’s next mayor after winning 268-216 over Philip Thurman.

In the Burnet council race, Tres Clinton (323), Paul Farmer (314), and Cindia Talamantez (207) will all get a seat at the table. Milton “Mickey” Phair won the unexpired seat on the council.

In Bertram, voters chose Mike Dickinson (57), Pat Turner (33), and Jean Worrell (30) for city council. Voters also reauthorized a one-fourth of 1 percent sales tax for street maintenance.

Cottonwood Shores voters also said yes to a one-fourth of 1 percent sale tax rate for street maintenance and repairs by a 19-4 margin.

In Meadowlakes, Edwin O’Hayre won the Place 4 council seat with Bobby Brown picking up the Place 5 seat. David Barker ran unopposed for the Place 2 council seat.

In the only school district races, Burnet Consolidated Independent School District voters picked Suzanne Brown for Place 3 and Mark Kincaid for Place 7.

