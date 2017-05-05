Burnet’s Izzy Ramon to play basketball for Arlington Baptist

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

BURNET — Shortly after Burnet High School senior guard Izzy Ramon met her new Lady Dawgs coach, David Schubert, she told him her dream was to play college basketball.

However, she didn’t think she had the qualities colleges look for in a prospect.

After seeing her play, Schubert told her she had the tools; she just needed to work on her game and commit to doing it when no one else was in the gym.

On May 4, the shooting guard made her dream a reality when she signed her letter of intent to play basketball for Arlington Baptist College in North Texas.

“I told her we can make it happen,” Schubert said. “She worked extra hard this year. You have to put in extra time.”

Ramon said she was beginning to lose hope because it was close to the end of the school year before she was offered a scholarship.

To get the scholarship, Ramon had to beat out 12 other prospects and then endure an individual tryout for the Arlington coaches.

“I fell in love with the people, it was so welcoming,” she said. “The tryout went really well.”

Schubert said what made Arlington Baptist want the 5-foot 2-inch guard was her speed, which she uses on fast-break routes or to blow past a defender standing too close, and her drop-back 3-pointer, which she hits if a defender is too far back.

“Her shot fake is one of the best I’ve ever coached,” Schubert said. “She does have a quick release.”

Ramon averaged 9.9 points, 4.1 steals, 2.1 assists, and 1.12 turnovers per game this past season.

She said she’ll use many things she learned as a Lady Dawg to help her on the next level such as being a good communicator with her teammates on and off the court and improving her ball-handling skills.

The daughter of Tammy Ybarra will major in elementary education to be a first-grade teacher.

The guard credited Schubert for the tryout, noting he contacted many colleges on her behalf.

“I really haven’t had a coach like that,” she said. “He went out of his way.”

