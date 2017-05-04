Granite Shoals installing rainwater tanks for City Hall landscape

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

GRANITE SHOALS — Granite Shoals officials are turning to Mother Nature to help keep the landscape around City Hall and Quarry Park alive and thriving.

With a $23,063 grant from the Lower Colorado River Authority, the city purchased two rainwater collection tanks. The overall price tag was $30,000. The difference will come from city coffers.

The tanks, one holding 2,500 gallons and the other 10,000 gallons, should lower the use of treated water for landscape and other features around City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, and Quarry Park, which is located on adjacent property.

The smaller tank is located on the south side of City Hall and will help water the bushes and plants near the building. The larger tank is currently located on another side of City Hall, but only temporarily. City Manager Ken Nickel said that tank probably will be installed between the Roddick Tennis Center and the Quarry Park Interpretive Center, which is near the road leading to City Hall.

The tank will be used to augment water in a nearby pond.

“We’ll run extra water to a pond,” he said.

The 10,000-gallon tank also will provide irrigation for the butterfly garden and other plants located near the front part of the driveway leading to Quarry Park.

Pedernales Electric Cooperative grant writers helped city employees with completing the grant application.

Nickel said workers will use pipes that have been in storage for seven years to hook to the tanks to distribute the rainwater.

BUDGET RETREAT

In other business, the city announced its annual budget retreat from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, May 19, at the city’s community center, 1208 N. Phillips Ranch Road.

Nickel said the meeting will begin with a quick update on the 2016-17 priorities, a vision statement, setting priorities for 2017-18, and then ranking them.

“In addition to figuring out where we want to be in one year, we also want to visualize where we want to be three years from now,” Nickel said.

Residents are invited to attend.

