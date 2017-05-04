Burnet receiver Sterling Galban commits to Big 12’s Iowa State

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

BURNET — Pure speed. That’s what Iowa State University was recruiting when the Cyclones offered a scholarship to Burnet High School football player Sterling Galban.

Galban, who will be a senior next year, was looking for a place that reminded him of home.

“It was really the perfect fit,” he said about the Ames, Iowa, campus. “It felt like home. It feels like my best fit.”

Last season, Galban caught 59 passes for 724 yards and nine touchdowns and had eight carries for 45 yards and a score for the Bulldogs, which finished 7-4 overall and 2-3 in District 13-4A Division I. The Bulldogs lost to Taylor in a bi-district championship.

During his visit to ISU two weeks ago, Galban met with coaches, players, and faculty members.

“They treated me well,” he said. “Everybody treats each other there well.”

The slot receiver’s speed caught the attention of Iowa State, which also will use him as a returner on special teams. Galban set a school track record in the 100-meter dash at 10.58 seconds and will compete at the Class 4A state track-and-field meet May 12.

“(ISU coaches) like my versatility, in the slot and (as) a speed guy,” he said.

He plans to graduate high school in December and enroll at Iowa State in January to participate in spring drills and compete for a starting position.

The son of Ken Galban and Dee Galban will major in sports marketing with the aim of being a sports agent or working in sports promotions.

He smiled as he thought of being able to play for the Cyclones in the Big 12 Conference.

“It’s a big stage, the exposure,” he said. “Half the games we’ll play are close to home, so my family can come watch me.”

