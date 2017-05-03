Llano County Jail bookings for April 25-May 1, 2017

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of April 25-May 1, 2017, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Rachel Lewis Adair, 20, of Burnet was arrested April 29 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) for driving under the influence-minor. She was released the same day with credit for time served.

Harold Dewight Amidon, 47, of Marble Falls was arrested April 26 by LCSO for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Julia Kaye Berryhill, 53, of Kingsland was arrested April 25 by LCSO for intoxication assault with a vehicle-serious bodily injury and possession of a controlled substance. She was released April 27 to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO).

Dallas Ray Bowden, 24, of Wickett was arrested April 30 by LCSO for public intoxication. He was released the same day with credit for time served.

Adrian Boyett, 24, of Wickett was arrested April 30 by LCSO for driving while intoxicated. He was released the same day after posting bond.

Travis John Chittim, 28, was arrested April 25 by LCSO for burglary of a habitation. He was released April 28 to the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

Joshua Taylor Gollnick, 25, of San Marcos was arrested April 29 by LCSO for public intoxication. He was released the same day with credit for time served.

Eduardo Gonzalez-Javier, 25, of Immokalee, Florida, was arrested April 25 by LCSO for unlawful sexual activity, transmission of material harmful to a minor, and transmission of child pornography. No bond or release information was available.

Bryan Gonzalez, 25, of Kingsland was arrested April 25 by LCSO for assault causing bodily injury-family violence and immigration removal. No bond or release information was available.

Rosia Lee Kelley, 58, of Mesquite was arrested April 25 by LCSO for public intoxication. She was released April 27 to see a judge.

Joshua McDaniel, 28, of Kempner was arrested May 1 by LCSO for indecency with a child-sexual contact. He was released the same day after posting bond.

Emette Howard Miles, 32, of Llano was arrested April 25 by the Llano Police Department (LPD) for assault on a family/household member. No bond or release information was available.

Ricardo Francisco Munoz, 22, of Llano was arrested April 26 by LPD for driving while intoxicated. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Kevin Ragland, 47, of Marble Falls was arrested April 29 by LCSO for possession of a controlled substance and theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

James Riddell, 64, of Kerrville was arrested April 26 by LCSO for public intoxication. He was released the following day to see a judge.

Douglas Roark, 25, of Monahans was arrested April 30 by LCSO for public intoxication. He was released the same day with credit for time served.

James Lee Simons, 34, of Jasper was arrested April 30 by LCSO for public intoxication. He was released the following day with credit for time served.

Austin Loper Theret, 25, of Austin was arrested April 30 by LCSO for possession of marijuana and public intoxication. He was released the same day after posting an $800 bond.

Krystal Diane Thompson, 34, of Kingsland was arrested April 26 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) for unlawfully carrying a weapon. She was released the same day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Larry Dean Welch, 60, of Llano was arrested April 25 by LPD for motion to revoke probation-assault causing bodily injury. He was released the following day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Michael Allen Whitaker, 30, of Kingsland was arrested April 27 by LCSO for disorderly conduct. He was released the same day with credit for time served.