Granite Shoals fire destroys home, kills show rabbits

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

GRANITE SHOALS — Authorities believe an “electrical short” could be to blame in a May 3 fire that destroyed a manufactured home and killed about a dozen show rabbits on an adjacent property, according to fire officials and witnesses at the scene.

Crews were called to the blaze at 3:19 a.m. in the 2600 block of Kingscircle Drive in Granite Shoals. The fire was on two separate properties.

“It was in a shed. It looks like it may have been an electrical short on or near the shed that caused it to catch on fire,” Granite Shoals Fire Rescue Lt. Bryan Walker said.

The fire is believed to have originated in an unoccupied residence at 2601 Kingscircle and spread to the adjacent property.

“Because of the volume of fire in the shed, it spread to the house … burned the (neighbor’s) fence and then got into the area with the rabbits,” Walker said.

The owner of the rabbits said she lost as many as 12.

“To hear my rabbits screaming and burning alive, that really messed me up,” Katie Logan said.

She and her children have raised and sold the rabbits for three years.

“Right now, I’m just trying to do damage control,” she said. “I need to set up a whole new system because it destroyed what we had out there.”

