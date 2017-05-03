Faith Academy of Marble Falls names Pete Rhoades new head football coach

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALLS — Faith Academy of Marble Falls named Pete Rhoades as its new football coach.

The school made the announcement May 3. He replaces Stephen Shipley, who resigned from the position in April for personal reasons.

“I’m excited to welcome coach Rhoades onto our Faith Academy coaching team,” said Faith Director of Athletics Randy Denton. “He has so much to offer our students and will bring a tremendous amount of Christian-character influence into our programs.”

Rhoades has served as an assistant coach at St. Michael’s Catholic Academy in Austin as well as high schools in Bastrop, Johnson City, and Llano. He is currently assembling his staff and plans to have it in place within a couple of week, according to Faith officials.

He hit the ground fast May 3 with a meeting with student-athletes to organize 7-on-7 and off-season workouts.

Along with his coaching duties, Rhoades will lead the high school boys’ track team. He is also a certified teacher and will teach history, giving him a full-time presence on the Faith Academy campus.

