Burnet County Jail bookings for April 26-May 2, 2017

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of April 26-May 2, 2017 according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Kevin Jay Black, 26, of Bertram was arrested April 26 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) for a commitment-unauthorized use of a vehicle. No bond or release information was available.

Amber Leah Bridgeman, 36, of Burnet was arrested April 26 by the Burnet County Precinct 2 constable (CONST2) for SRA-possession of a controlled substance. She was released May 1 after posting bond.

Cody Daniel Georgeson, 28, of Georgetown was arrested April 26 by BCSO for bond surrender-driving while license is invalid and bond surrender-possession of marijuana. He was released to an outside agency.

Deborah Jane Kirby, 48, of Austin was arrested April 26 by BCSO for a parole violation. No bond or release information was available.

Jose Manuel Rangel-Pizano, 31, of Leander was arrested April 26 by BCSO for duty on striking fixture/highway landscape. He was released the following day after posting a $3,000 bond.

Alexandria Ybarra, 22, of Burnet was arrested April 26 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD) for abandoning/endangering a child. She was released the following day after posting a $20,000 bond.

Joel Isaac Camacho, 22, of Tyler was arrested April 27 by BCSO for failure to appear-theft of service. No bond or release information was available.

Robert John Moniz, 22, of Kingsland was arrested April 27 by BCSO for motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Demetrio Perez Jr., 35, of Hondo was arrested April 27 by BCSO for violation-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Juan Ramirez Ramirez, 56, of Temple was arrested April 27 by BCSO for driving while intoxicated. He was released April 29 after posting a $15,000 bond.

Maria del Carmen Salinas, 21, of Lampasas was arrested April 27 by the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) for bond surrender-burglary of a vehicle, bond surrender-fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, bond surrender-possession/delivery of drug paraphernalia, bond surrender-prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility, bond surrender-possession of a controlled substance, bond surrender-engaging in organized criminal activity, and bond surrender-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Bobby Joe Smith, 53, of Marble Falls was arrested April 27 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD) for assault causing bodily injury and assault causing bodily injury-family violence. He was released the following day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Justin Cohn, 25, of Richland Springs was arrested April 28 by BCSO for motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Aaron Dehart, 21, of Burnet was arrested April 28 by BCSO for SRA-indecency with a child-sexual contact, sex offender’s duty to register, indecency with a child-sexual contact. No bond or release information was available.

Chad Joseph Galik, 35, of Houston was arrested April 28 by BPD on a parole hold. No bond or release information was available.

Reyes Isidro Garcia, 34, of Marble Falls was arrested April 28 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) for driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Joshua Cecil Johnson, 33, of Buchanan Dam was arrested April 28 by DPS for driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Trey Donovan Lillard, 47, of Copperas Cove was arrested April 28 by BCSO for insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance. He was released the same day after posting a $10,000 bond.

Jesse Paul O’Neal, 34, of Lampasas was arrested April 28 by BCSO for capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility and motion to revoke-assault causing bodily injury. He was released May 1 to an outside agency.

Albert Prado, 47, of Midland was arrested April 28 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD) for driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Evaristo Robles, 39, of Burnet was arrested April 28 by BCSO for insufficient-violation of bond/protective order. He was released May 1 after posting bond.

Justin Lee Young, 41, of Burnet was arrested April 28 by BCSO for insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Amanda Dianne Hancock, 38, of Marble Falls was arrested April 29 by MFPD for theft of property. She was released the following day after posting a $3,000 bond.

Sydney Hancock, 17, of Marble Falls was arrested April 29 by MFPD for possession of marijuana. She was released the following day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Samuel Mayoral-Cordoba, 24, of Georgetown was arrested April 29 by DPS for no driver’s license and failure to maintain financial responsibility. No bond or release information was available.

Thomas Betz Olsberg, 29, of Corpus Christi was arrested April 29 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD) for theft of a firearm and burglary of a habitation. No bond or release information was available.

Christopher Wade Rolff, 30, of Burnet was arrested April 29 by BCSO for possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Silvia Arely Tino-Saurez, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested April 29 by DPS for driving while intoxicated. He was released the same day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Jorge Vega, 29, of Georgetown was arrested April 29 by BTPD for driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Will Taylor Cagle, 31, of Bertram was arrested April 30 by BCSO for driving while intoxicated. He was released the same day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Adam Levi Clark, 38, of Bertram was arrested April 30 by BCSO for violation of a promise to appear, speeding, and interfering with an emergency call. No bond or release information was available.

Samuel Mayoral-Cordoba, 24, of Georgetown was arrested April 30 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on an immigration detainer. He was released May 2 with credit for time served.

Juan Pablo Vega-Acuna, 31, of Burnet was arrested April 30 by BPD for driving while intoxicated and by ICE on an immigration detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Tammy Ann Caraway, 46, of White Settlement was arrested May 1 by BCSO for an indictment-manufacture/delivery of controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Elijah Ben Chaney, 38, of Marble Falls was arrested May 1 by BCSO for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He was released the same day after posting a $25,000 bond.

Christopher Scott Garner, 24, of Brady was arrested May 1 by BCSO for motion to adjudicate-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Kenneth Ray Hamilton, 33, of Granbury was arrested May 1 by BCSO for burglary of a habitation. He was released the same day after posting a $15,000 bond.

Cynthia Lou Turner, 61, of Kingsland was arrested May 1 by MFPD for public intoxication. She was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Larry Paul Verret, 31, of Marble Falls was arrested May 1 by GSPD for possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Michael Anthony White, 21, of Hamilton was arrested May 1 by BCSO for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. No bond or release information was available.

Elvis Aragon-Pineda, 33, was arrested May 2 by BCSO on an immigration detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Reyes Alberto Lopez-Ramos, 27, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 2 by GSPD for failure to appear-driving while intoxicated and failure to identify as a fugitive. No bond or release information was available.

Michael Libardo Ybarra, 22, of Burnet was arrested May 2 by BCSO for failure to appear-driving while license is invalid, failure to appear-accident involving damage, and capias pro fine-minor in consumption. No bond or release information was available.