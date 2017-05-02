Kathy Ann Woodrum, 64, of Burnet died April 30, 2017

Kathy Ann Woodrum was born Sept. 27, 1952. After a courageous 11-year battle with dementia, she passed away peacefully April 30, 2017, in her home in Council Creek, Burnet.

A memorial service is 4 p.m. May 2 at East Lake Fellowship on RR 2341 in Burnet.

Kathy was born and raised in Borger, Texas, and graduated from McCallum High School in Austin. She retired with 25 years of civil service as a flight records clerk for the Department of the Army at Fort Rucker, Alabama. She graduated from Enterprise Junior College in Enterprise, Alabama, with Magna Cum Laude honors and an Associate of Arts degree.

She was one of five children born to Edward Lee and Betty Jo Riley, who preceded her in death, and was the beloved wife of Larry “Woody” Woodrum.

Kathy will forever be remembered by her loving sisters, Carolyn, Brenda, and Becky; brother, Eddie; loving daughter, April; and stepsons Eric, Kelly, and Allen. She treasured her 17 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren along with countless other friends and family members, who were blessed to know her.

Kathy loved listening to and singing gospel music, laughing, being with her family, having fun with friends, and going on missionary trips with her husband.

She touched the lives of many people with her songs, smile, and generosity and maintained her trademark sense of humor all the way to the end.

The family requests all donations be sent to the wonderful people who gave such wonderful care for Kathy in her time of need at Hill Country Memorial Hospice, 808 Reuben St., Fredericksburg, TX 78624, (830)997-1335, hillcountrymemorial.org.

Arrangements by Edgar and Jenkins Family Funeral Home, 109 N. Main St. in Burnet, (512) 756-4444. Go to jenkinsserves.com to offer condolences.