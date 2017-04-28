Marble Falls taking applications to fill Place 4 council seat

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

MARBLE FALLS — As two new faces and an incumbent are set to be sworn in on the Marble Falls City Council, officials have started taking applications for a fourth spot for which no one filed.

The city cancelled its May 6 election because no seats had contested races, including the available Place 4 seat.

Businessman and incumbent Mayor John Packer will keep his seat on the council. Former council member Dave Rhodes returns to the Place 2 seat, and newcomer and attorney Megan Klaeger will take the Place 6 seat following a swearing-in ceremony after the election.

Incumbents for Place 2 (Jane Marie Hurst), Place 4 (Rachel Austin-Cook), and Place 6 (Ryan Nash) did not file to run again.

City officials chose to seek a potential appointee to Place 4 by launching the application process April 17.

As of April 27, no Marble Falls resident had turned in an application, officials said.

The deadline is 5 p.m. May 8.

The council is scheduled to consider applicants during its May 16 regular meeting.

Elected council members serve two-year terms, while an appointee serves until the next called municipal election.

Applications are available at City Hall, 800 Third St., or by emailing City Secretary Christina McDonald at cmcdonald@marblefallstx.gov.

The appointee will serve until May 2018. For more information, call (830) 798-7060.

