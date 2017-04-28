Carol Lee Snavely Tullis, 84, of Marble Falls died April 27, 2017

Carol Lee Snavely Tullis was born on April 22, 1933, in Harlingen, Texas, to Roberta Lee Chaudoin and Ireneus Elmer Snavely, and grew up in nearby Combes. Carol died on April 27, 2017.

After graduating from Harlingen High School, Carol attended the University of Texas, receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree in history in 1954. While there, Carol met the love of her life, Ernie Winton Tullis. After marrying, they settled in Austin, where they raised a family.

Carol and Ernie were longtime members of University Baptist Church, loyal Longhorns fans, and lifelong Democrats. They also supported multiple charities.

After receiving a Certificate of Library Science, Carol was a librarian for the Austin school district until retirement. She enjoyed reading, attending plays, dining out, bird watching, and traveling throughout the United States, Europe, South Africa, Mexico, and Hawaii. She and Ernie split their retirement years between their central Austin home and their home in Windermere Oaks overlooking Lake Travis.

Carol was a sixth-generation Texan, a descendant of James Gaines, who was a writer and signer of both the Texas Declaration of Independence and the Republic of Texas Constitution.

After Ernie’s death in 2009, Carol moved to Marble Falls to be closer to her daughter.

She is survived by daughter, Marian Tullis Blake (Brooks); son, Andrew Winton Tullis (Michael de Villiers); brother Robert Snavely; two step-grandsons; and many nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.

She was also preceded in death by her parents and two brothers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Roberta Lee Chaudoin Snavely Scholarship Fund at the University of Texas at Austin. A memorial gathering will be announced at a future date.

Local arrangements by Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home, 1805 U.S. 281 North in Marble Falls.